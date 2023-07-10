Renée Rapp Quits Mindy Kaling's 'College Girls' Without Warning, Hires Top-Notch Lawyer: 'There Are a Lot of Egos at Play'

Renée Rapp hired a high-powered lawyer to get her of HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls, and the series creator Mindy Kaling isn't happy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders shared that Rapp, 23, sought the help of attorney Bryan Freedman, who is currently working with HBO Max execs "to resolve things," but "there are a lot of egos at play," especially after she announced a music tour without allegedly consulting Kaling.