'Completely Different': Joe Biden Accused of Spending Big on Cosmetic Work in Desperate Attempt to Look Young
President Joe Biden is reportedly so desperate to convince voters he's vital enough to handle another four years in the Oval Office, that he's allegedly dropped more than six figures on procedures to look youthful, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Plastic surgery experts weighed in on the Democrat's alleged cosmetic work in a sensational report.
Doctors are said to be convinced the frozen-faced commander-in-chief, 81, has had more work nips and tucks than an aging Hollywood diva.
"I would estimate that over the years Joe Biden has spent up to $100,000 on plastic surgery," Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie dished to the National Enquirer.
"The cosmetic procedures are clearly a political move to help him make the public and colleagues believe he's fit enough for a second term," a D.C. insider alleged.
A panel of top plastic surgeons, who have not treated Biden, believe America's oldest president has undergone a range of treatments to achieve a more youthful look.
"He looks completely different," remarked New York surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar of naturallookinstitute.com.
"He's had a facelift, which can run anywhere from from $40,000 to $250,000," declared San Francisco cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Kaplan.
"If we look closely at his sideburns, there is a straight, unnatural edge that could be a telltale sign of a facelift scar," dished Atlanta surgeon Dr. Nicolas Jones.
Chicago's Dr. Otto Placik of bodysculptor.com pointed to the smoothness of above and below Biden's eyes — along with their narrower shape — as signs he has undergone upper and lower eyelid lifts.
He's also said to believe the president's surfboard-smooth forehead is the result of "Botox as well as extensive fillers!"
The political insider snarked that it will take more than some nips and tucks to reassure voters.
"He isn't fooling anybody," the source dished. "It will take more than a facelift to convince voters. They're smarter than that."
It's no secret that Biden's age has been a hot topic issue ahead of November's election. Critics and political adversaries have scrutinized his speech impediment, gaffes and unsteady gait.
During a recent press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scoffed at a reporter asking, "Does the president have dementia?"
"I can't even believe you're asking me this question," Jean-Pierre shot back. "That is an incredibly offensive question to ask."
"No – you're taking us down this rabbit hole," the press secretary continued. "Let me be very clear about this."
"This is a president, if you watch him every day if you really pay attention to his record, what he has done, you will see exactly how focused he has been on the American people."