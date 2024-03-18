'Air Bidens': President Joe Biden Mocked for Wearing New 'Lifestyle Sneakers' Designed to Prevent Falls and Stumbles
President Joe Biden was ridiculed this week after he sported a new pair of “lifestyle sneakers” that are designed to prevent the wearer from falling or stumbling, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden, 81, was spotted wearing the new “maximum stability” sneakers over the weekend as he walked from the White House to Marine One.
According to Inside Edition, the president’s new “lifestyle sneakers” are made by the shoe brand Hoka and the shoes are “designed for maximum comfort and support while walking or hiking.”
The sneakers, which have since been identified as Hoka Transports, were described as having a “wide sole” that is “no doubt great for stability” and “quite comfortable” that feel like “walking on air.”
“The shoe bears the seal of approval from the American Podiatric Association for being beneficial to foot health,” Inside Edition also reported – likely regarding the sensory peripheral neuropathy that President Biden suffers in his feet.
Meanwhile, Biden’s new footwear raised concerns on social media – particularly because the new sneakers came after several incidents involving the 81-year-old president falling up and down the steps to Air Force One.
“Biden’s handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of ‘lifestyle sneakers’ because he trips so much,” RNC Research tweeted on Saturday.
“And he still can’t walk,” another user quipped. “They should come with a ‘lifestyle crash-helmet.’”
“Air Bidens,” another X user joked alongside a photo of the new sneakers President Biden was spotted sporting over the weekend.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s new “lifestyle sneakers” came after the 81-year-old leader tripped up the steps to Air Force One several times during his first three-years in the White House.
Biden’s habit of falling up the steps to Air Force One became so concerning that his team decided to install shorter stairs to the aircraft – although that did not solve the problem entirely.
Fox News mocked President Biden last month after Biden once again almost fell while ascending the steps to Air Force One. He ultimately caught himself and recovered his balance before hitting the ground.
“They’ve been putting him in sneakers because we had noticed that every time he’s wearing the dress shoes seems to be when he is having issues on the stairs,” Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich noted after the incident in February.
“We will be watching to see if he switches out, switches back, to the brand new black Hokas that he was spotted wearing,” Heinrich added.
Meanwhile, Fox News star Steve Doocy ridiculed President Biden for the near-fall on the steps to Air Force One last month and asked why “somebody can’t just carry him up the stairs?”