Why Kansas City Chief Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Has Been Slammed With Hatred Over 'Badly-Timed' Super Bowl 2025 Post
Brittany Mahomes took a hit online as her husband's team took even more on the field.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was slammed during Sunday's Super Bowl for an "ill-timed" post as the quarterback's team took a brutal beating from the Philadelphia Eagles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the Chiefs took the field in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, Brittany shared a picture on Instagram of herself posing on the sidelines.
The carousel post – which included photos of her and Patrick's kids Sterling, four, and Bronze, two – showed the WAG sporting cream-colored jeans with a matching cropped jacket.
Her bold outfit, featuring a white corset top and a $73,000 VRAI diamond necklace, seemed to hint she believed her husband was on the verge of making history with a "3-peat" Super Bowl win.
The word "Chiefs" was even painted in red and gold – the team's signature colors – down the side of her pants.
While the star seemed confident in her husband's team, the comments section of the post was quickly full of haters after the Chiefs lost by a whopping 18 points.
One slammed: "Brittany, read the room babe."
A second jabbed at the mom-of-three: "Got all glammed up for nothing. Lol."
A third said: "Time and place Brit …"
Another commented: "No 3 peat for you!"
Brittany wasn't the only Chiefs fan getting hate during Sunday's big event, however.
During the massive football event, cameras panned to show billionaire pop sensation Taylor Swift in the crowd – who was once again supporting her boyfriend and KCC tight end Travis Kelce.
Swift, who has been a controversial figure in the NFL world since she began dating Kelce in 2023, was quickly booed by others on-screen.
As the pop star sat next to fellow star Ice Spice, she looked stunned and confused by the crowd's reaction when her appearance on the jumbotron was met with a negative reaction.
According to a lip reader, Swift appeared to turn to the rapper and say: "Aww, what... what's going on?"
Viewers and fellow superstars watched Swift's uncomfortable moment and took to social media to show their support.
Just moments after, tennis superstar Serena Williams took to X and told the pop singer: "I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those boos!!!"
However, one notable figure who didn't back Swift was President Donald Trump, who made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.
After Swift's awkward moment went viral, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
The president also posted side-by-side comparison videos of himself and Swift on the jumbotron, highlighting how his appearance before the national anthem earned a huge round of applause – unlike the singer's.
According to a Daily Mail source, Kelce was heavily impacted by his very famous girlfriend getting booed before the game.
A source explained: "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him.
"He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her, and anyone can see this.
"It's clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts – being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him. Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her, especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there.
"After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year, it just hasn’t been a good week for them. But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season having her love gives him so much joy."