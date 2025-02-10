Your tip
Tom Cruise Sparks Major New Plastic Surgery Worries As He Shows off 'Stretched' Appearance in Super Bowl 2025 Advert: 'What Has Happened to His Face?!'

Embedded Image
Source: NFL on Fox

Tom Cruise has shocked fans with his appearance during a pre-game Super Bowl advert, with some even questioning if it was 'the real' actor.

Feb. 10 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise shocked fans with his "stretchy face" during a Super Bowl advert.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun icon, 62, left viewers questioning whether it was the real Tom Cruise appearing in the pre-game commercial, given how different he looked.

Embedded Image
Source: NFL on Fox

The 'Top Gun' icon's advert was designed to build up the atmosphere ahead of the spectacle.

Several viewers commented on the skin of the action star's, saying it looked oddly "stretched" out, leading to rumors he had allegedly undergone a round of cosmetic tweaks before shooting the high-profile ad.

The clip, which was soundtracked to dramatic music, featured Cruise slowly strutting into a darkened room filled with video screens featuring historical NFL moments from years past, in a bid to drum up the atmosphere before the game.

"Tonight in New Orleans, we encounter a mission that doesn't come along very often," Cruise said in the promo, alluding to his blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise.

He added the "long, winding road here has all led to this."

Watch Tom Cruise on the impossible mission of winning Super Bowl LIX on FOX.

As Cruise said there are "always new heights waiting to be reached," the clip cut to images of some of the most high-profile players surrounded by a ridiculous array of microphones in a semicircle, as if to illustrate the pressure the players must be feeling.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, DeAndrew Hopkins and Xavier Worthy were among those featured, while the Philadelphia Eagles were represented by Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown.

Travis, who has become a sensation off the field due to his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, was pictured kissing her on the field in a romantic moment from his Super Bowl win last year.

Embedded Image
Source: NFL on Fox

Taylor Swift's embrace with boyfriend Travis Kelce after last year's final was used as part of the montage over which Cruise narrated.

Cruise said he didn't see "fear?" in their faces, adding they were "the very best in the world, men who have worked and dedicated their entire lives for today."

But viewers were more focused on the actor's face – as it appeared shockingly different from what many social media commenters were used to.

Several fans claimed that his visage had taken on a "stretched" appearance ahead of his latest work.

"Tom Cruise on this #SuperBowlLIX talking about pressure — there is no greater pressure than that of his skin trying to stay stretched on his face," one viewer joked.

Embedded Image
Source: NFL on Fox

Cruise's appearance was so stark, some fans questioned whether it may have been an AI version of the Hollywood star.

Another person jokingly blamed Scientology for the actor's appearance.

"Scientology is not working for Tom Cruise's face WTF?" they wrote online.

Cruise looked as youthful as ever, but numerous posters thought his face had taken on an artificial look recently.

One person even joked that it looked like he was wearing someone else's face.

"Whose face was Tom Cruise wearing? It looked familiar, but I couldn't make it out," they joked.

Embedded Image

One social media user joked 'Scientology' was to blame for his bizarre appearance.

A string of Super Bowl viewers acted as if they were shocked at Cruise's appearance, or that they didn't even recognize him.

Some even claimed that his appearance was AI-generated, or at least looked as if it could have been.

"Tom Cruise is AI embodied," one fan declared

Another claimed Cruise looked younger in the video than he did in recent photos snapped in Paris.

