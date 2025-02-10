EXCLUSIVE: Trump Favorite the Village People 'Planning Adele-Style Las Vegas Residency' to Cash in on Buzz They Got After Performing at The Don's Inauguration

Iconic 1970s band Village People are set for their biggest payday in the shape of a money-spinning Las Vegas residency.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the band is in advanced talks with promoters in Sin City to bring their high-octane show to the desert resort.

Their renewed popularity is all down to President Donald Trump who has been playing hits penned by lead singer Victor Willis for years, culminating in the band performing at his inauguration last month.

Even though the musicians are unlikely to command the $125million paid to Brit singer Adele for her stint in Vegas, the check will run into "several million" dollars.