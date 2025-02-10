EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Liam Payne's Property Empire Value Slumps by $2MILLION Three Months After His Drug-Crazed Death — Sparking Fears Over How His Fortune is Being Managed
The value of Liam Payne's property firm has been slashed by a whopping $2million – as he is officially removed from One Direction's music empire.
Tragic Payne has just been struck from the list of directors of 1D Media Ltd, the firm that takes in cash from streams, royalties and record sales of the band, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider told us: "It is worrying that there has been such a big drop in the value of his assets so soon after his death. It makes you wonder how things are being managed."
Documents filed to Companies House this week showed: "Cessation of Liam Payne as a person of significant control."
He is still listed as a director of his property firm.
The singer had snapped up a commercial property near Wembley Stadium in London in 2021.
His firm purchased the storage unit for $2.73million and it had been valued at $4.1m.
The sale was made via Payne's property business, Second Way Property Limited.
He set up Second Way Property Ltd, based in London's Notting Hill, with partners Ben Andersen and William Wentworth-Stanley.
But books filed to Companies House this week reveal that the value of the bricks and mortar has been downgraded to just $2million – well below the original asking price.
The annual accounts revealed the firm still has loans to pay of $1.9m.
Former One Direction star Payne died aged 31 when he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
He was said to be worth around $60million when he died and once vowed all his cash would go to his son Bear, whom he had with pop star Cheryl Cole.
The star vowed: "My life now is his, my money is his. I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]."
Payne also helped pay for a $5million home for Cole and Bear in the U.K. Buckinghamshire village of Chalfont St Peter.
When he split with Cole, he then splashed out on a home nearby.
Cole penned a moving tribute to ex-boyfriend Payne.
She described her pain over the loss, RadarOnline.com revealed at the time.
The singer also previously vowed to always stand by the singer when he was hospitalized for a kidney infection in 2023.
She wrote on Instagram: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time. 'I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."
Cole added: "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a ear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again... ."
In August 2023, Payne was gearing up to take on a major tour across South America when he was hospitalized for a kidney infection.
As a result, he was subsequently forced to cancel his tour dates.
His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy – who had been with the singer at the hospital – soon shared a positive update with fans on TikTok.
She said: "So I’ve gotten a lot of comments about Liam, asking how he’s doing, and I just want to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better.
"He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."