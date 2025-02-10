EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Liam Payne's Property Empire Value Slumps by $2MILLION Three Months After His Drug-Crazed Death — Sparking Fears Over How His Fortune is Being Managed

The value of Liam Payne's property firm has been slashed by a whopping $2million – as he is officially removed from One Direction's music empire.

Tragic Payne has just been struck from the list of directors of 1D Media Ltd, the firm that takes in cash from streams, royalties and record sales of the band, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider told us: "It is worrying that there has been such a big drop in the value of his assets so soon after his death. It makes you wonder how things are being managed."

Documents filed to Companies House this week showed: "Cessation of Liam Payne as a person of significant control."

He is still listed as a director of his property firm.