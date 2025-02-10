Your tip
Kendrick Lamar Slated for Delivering 'Worst Halftime Super Bowl Show In History' Before Taking Vile Dig At Rap Nemesis Drake

qthemusic/kendrick
Source: MEGA

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was slammed by fans, with some claiming it was the 'worst in history.'

Feb. 10 2025, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show has been labelled "the worst halftime show in history".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, who picked up five Grammys seven days earlier, received flak from fans for his performance at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lamar couldn't resist calling out arch rival Drake during his set, which included his diss track 'Not Like Us.'

He started out the performance on top of a car before taking a swipe at his hip hop rival, Drake, 38.

Despite the One Dance hitmaker recently suing his and Lamar's record label, Universal Music Group, over the controversial diss song, Not Like Us, which calls Drake a "certified pedophile", Lamar still performed the song, however, he omitted the word.

It seems the musician opted not to say the word to avoid another lawsuit, as right before he started rapping he told the crowd, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."

Embedded Image

Lamar was joined on stage by R&B singer SZA at the Caesars Superdome, which took place seven days after he picked up five Grammys.

The rapper had a surprise introduction from actor Samuel L. Jackson, 76, who was dressed up as Uncle Sam, and performed a medley of his hits, before he was joined by R&B singer SZA, 35.

Lamar did go on to deliver two other controversial lines, including "Say Drake, I hear you like them young" and "trying to strike a chord and it's probably a minor," as the crowd sang along.

He also wore a big silver chain pendant with a small letter "a", in another reference to "A minor" in the lyrics.

The scathing diss track about Drake – currently out of the country on tour in Australia – won Lamar a Grammy for Record of the Year and Song of the Year last weekend.

Tennis champion Serena Williams, 43, who was once linked to Drake, was pictured dancing during Lamar's performance of Not Like Us.

At one point during the charged performance a man with a Palestinian flag tried to storm the halftime show but was intercepted by security.

Fans inside the stadium saw the drama unfold but TV cameras didn't show it to viewers.

Lamar rocked a blue and white jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and a backwards hat.

He was joined by a crew of backup dancers who formed an American flag while dressed in red, white and blue.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Samuel L. Jackson made a surprise cameo durning Lamar's set, which some fans felt was the highlight of the rapper's show.

However, despite the furore surrounding for his performance, fans blasted the show, with one writing, "worst halftime show ever not a fan."

"I genuinely can't tell if I’m being biased against Kendrick but I think this is the worst halftime show I've seen in a minute," another added.

"I thought The Weeknd was bad but Kendrick Lamar took that spot! Worst half time show ever!"

"So far the best part of the halftime show is Samuel L Jackson," another complained.

"Somehow Kendrick is worse than the game itself."

"This halftime show at The Super Bowl by Kendrick Lamar is hot garbage… Worst of all time…" another wrote.

The night ended with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

