Kendrick Lamar Slated for Delivering 'Worst Halftime Super Bowl Show In History' Before Taking Vile Dig At Rap Nemesis Drake

He started out the performance on top of a car before taking a swipe at his hip hop rival, Drake, 38.

Despite the One Dance hitmaker recently suing his and Lamar's record label, Universal Music Group, over the controversial diss song, Not Like Us, which calls Drake a "certified pedophile", Lamar still performed the song, however, he omitted the word.

It seems the musician opted not to say the word to avoid another lawsuit, as right before he started rapping he told the crowd, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."