Lip Reader Reveals What Taylor Swift REALLY Said After Getting Booed at Super Bowl 2025 — As Boyfriend Travis Kelce Left 'Devastated' By Crowd's Hate
A lip reader has revealed what Taylor Swift really said after she got booed at the 2025 Super Bowl.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop singer looked stunned and confused by the crowd's reaction when she appeared on the jumbotron for the first time before the game at the Caesars Superdome.
On Sunday night, Swift, 35, was seen sitting next to fellow star Ice Spice to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, take on the Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl.
After the Lover singer was shown on the big screen, she appeared to give the side eye to the rapper before she allegedly said: "Aww, what..what's going on?"
Viewers and fellow superstars watched Swift's uncomfortable moment and took to social media to show their support.
Just moments after, tennis superstar Serena Williams took to X and told the pop singer: "I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those boos!!!"
But one person who didn't show their support to Swift was President Donald Trump, who made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.
After Swift's awkward moment went viral, Trump took to Truth Social to taunt the pop star: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
The president also shared side-by-side comparison videos of him and Swift both appearing on the jumbotron – which showed his appearance before the national anthem received a massive round of applause, unlike the singer.
Viewers also took to social media to mock the singer over the incident.
One user wrote: "President Trump gets cheered. Taylor Swift gets booed. America is healing!"
Another said: "Let me give you the highlights... President Trump was resoundingly cheered by the crowd. Taylor Swift was equally resoundingly booed by the crowd. Those are the key highlights."
A third tweeted: "Superbowl takeaway in a nutshell: Entertainment was inapproprate, it sucked. Taylor Swift was appropriately booed, and President Trump was appropriately applauded. America is alive and well."
A fourth noted: "This country is in a cultural shift. Taylor Swift got booed because the American people are fed up with Democratic policies, and she supported Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Donald Trump got an applause and a standing ovation. The Democrats continue to dig their own grave."
Unfortunately for Swift, the night just kept getting worse for her and the NFL star.
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an embarrassing loss to the Eagles in a 22-40 defeat.
According to a Daily Mail source, the NFL superstar was heavily impacted by his very famous girlfriend getting booed before the game.
A source close to Kelce told the site: "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him.
"He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her, and anyone can see this.
"It's clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts – being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him. Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her, especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there.
"After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year, it just hasn’t been a good week for them. But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season having her love gives him so much joy."