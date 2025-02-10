Lip Reader Reveals What Taylor Swift REALLY Said After Getting Booed at Super Bowl 2025 — As Boyfriend Travis Kelce Left 'Devastated' By Crowd's Hate

According to a Daily Mail source, the NFL superstar was heavily impacted by his very famous girlfriend getting booed before the game.

A source close to Kelce told the site: "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him.

"He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her, and anyone can see this.

"It's clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts – being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him. Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her, especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there.

"After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year, it just hasn’t been a good week for them. But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season having her love gives him so much joy."