Sacha Baron Cohen's Ex-Wife Isla Fisher Breaks Silence for First Time in a Year On Emotional Fallout From Their 'Difficult' Split
Sacha Baron Conen's wife Isla Fisher has finally broken her silence following the couple's shock split.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie actress, 49, has claimed herself and the Borat star are building a new version of their family for the sake of their three children going forward.
The couple announced last April they had separated in 2023 after being married for 13 years, amid accusations by Rebel Wilson in her memoir that Cohen had sexually harassed her during filming for 2016 action comedy The Brothers Grimsby, in which she played his wife. He denies the claims.
On getting over their marriage split, Fisher said: "It's the most difficult thing that I’ve been through and I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process.
"I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents."
Wedding Crashers star Isla added: "Kids are the most important thing and you want them to really feel safe and loved.
"We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."
Fisher and Cohen, 53, used an Instagram post of both of them dressed in tennis whites to announce ten months ago that they had started their divorce proceedings.
They wrote: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage."
Sources close to the pair claimed at the time Wilson's book had been a "catalyst" in Fisher deciding to announce their split.
Wilson said on set she felt "completely disrespected, which led to me treating myself with even more disrespect by eating in an extremely unhealthy way".
Cohen's reps responded to her claims: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."
The couple, who met in 2001 and have two daughters and a son, were reported to have told friends about their split a year earlier.
However, they were seen celebrating Jewish New Year together in October 2023 — with onlookers saying they "seemed very much together".
In an interview released on Sunday, Isla said the support of other women in the industry had been a big help to her.
She said: "The women in my life have held me. The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me.
"I'm actually going to get emotional. I’m sitting here today because of them.
"I've learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I've just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are.
"It's been this expansive learning curve."