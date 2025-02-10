Sacha Baron Cohen's Ex-Wife Isla Fisher Breaks Silence for First Time in a Year On Emotional Fallout From Their 'Difficult' Split

The couple announced last April they had separated in 2023 after being married for 13 years, amid accusations by Rebel Wilson in her memoir that Cohen had sexually harassed her during filming for 2016 action comedy The Brothers Grimsby, in which she played his wife. He denies the claims.

On getting over their marriage split, Fisher said: "It's the most difficult thing that I’ve been through and I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process.

"I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents."

Wedding Crashers star Isla added: "Kids are the most important thing and you want them to really feel safe and loved.

"We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."