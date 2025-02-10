Kanye West QUITS X After Owner Elon Musk Slaps Warning on His Warped Hitler-Loving 'I'm a Nazi' Outburst — As Rapper Sparks Even More Outrage With 'Insane' Super Bowl Ad
Kanye West has quit X after being served with a warning from owner Elon Musk over his pro-Hitler comments.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's account has been deactivated following a three-day tirade, which also included misogynistic and racist barbs, plus a pop at longterm rival Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
After West thanked Musk for "allowing me to vent", the tech guru appears to have shut down his account as he confirmed: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW (not safe for work). You should not be seeing that anymore."
In West's final tweet on Sunday night he wrote: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent."
He continued: "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.
"Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To (sic) we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."
West also stressed he was "in a good space" mentally and making the controversial comments – which were condemned as racist, sexist, tone-deaf, misogynistic and ignorant by social media users and multiple celebrities – had left him with a sense of peace.
Regarding Swift, he tweeted: "IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE."
West was making reference to Swift at last week's Grammys dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track Not Like Us.
Lamar did not come out unscathed, either, as West said of the Super Bowl Halftime headliner: "KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I."
Elsewhere, West released a bizarre Super Bowl ad promoting his fashion line Yeezy that raised eyebrows.
The strange, brief, clip, was shot on West's iPhone and appeared to have been taken at a dentist's surgery.
West claimed he had to film the ad on his mobile phone after blowing his entire Super Bowl ad budget on his "new teeth".
"I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth," he said, smiling for the camera and wearing sunglasses. "So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone.
"Um. Umm. Umm," West continued before definitively directing viewers to his brand's website – "Go to Yeezy.com."
West also appeared to reference his growing tension with Musk, as he responded to a user who alluded to the Tesla founder as a "Nazi".
This comes just weeks after the billionaire generated controversy at President Donald Trump's inauguration with what appeared to be a Nazi salute. Musk denies the allegations.
West replied to a user who linked to a story about Musk unfollowing West on X/Twitter, with the caption, "fake nazis when a real nazi walks in".
The scandal-dogged rapper wrote: "SINCE IM GETTING KICKED OFF TWITTER SOON. EVERYBODY IS A NAZI TILL A REAL NAZI PULLS UP."
West also suggested that Musk, who owns X, was sabotaging his social media efforts via shadow banning, and tamping down the number of views he was garnering with his stream of shock.
"MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL," he said. "I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE... WELCOME TO AMERICA."
West's spokesperson Milo Yiannopoulos confirmed on Sunday: "We just want to be clear he deactivated and was not banned."