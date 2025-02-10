Kanye West QUITS X After Owner Elon Musk Slaps Warning on His Warped Hitler-Loving 'I'm a Nazi' Outburst — As Rapper Sparks Even More Outrage With 'Insane' Super Bowl Ad

After West thanked Musk for "allowing me to vent", the tech guru appears to have shut down his account as he confirmed: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW (not safe for work). You should not be seeing that anymore."

In West's final tweet on Sunday night he wrote: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent."

He continued: "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.

"Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To (sic) we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."