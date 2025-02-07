West and Censori's unexpected cameo at the music event received plenty of backlash, with some critics accusing the Heartless hitmaker of "controlling" the Australian model.

On Friday, West raged on X: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE – WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B*****S.

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS."

The Hip-Hop artist continued: "I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR. [sic]"