We Deconstruct Meanings of Kanye West's Latest Shocking Outburst — Including Claim he Has 'Dominion' Over Wife Bianca and She Can't Wear Anything 'Without His Approval'
Kanye West set social media ablaze early this morning by posting various tweets aimed once again at Jewish people, his thoughts on jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and having "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori.
The controversial rapper dropped back into the landscape after appearing at the 2025 Grammys with a naked Censori by his side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West and Censori's unexpected cameo at the music event received plenty of backlash, with some critics accusing the Heartless hitmaker of "controlling" the Australian model.
On Friday, West raged on X: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE – WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B*****S.
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS."
The Hip-Hop artist continued: "I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR. [sic]"
Following Censori's naked appearance, some critics claimed she had been "forced" by West – her friends shot back and claimed she agreed to the move.
West once again mentioned his wife on X, calling out the critics: "She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b***h on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression.
"There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."
West's rant also included the music star boasting, "I'm a Nazi," as he confessed "love Hitler," and added, "Hitler was so fresh."
In 2023, West apologized for anti-Semitic comments months after claiming he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE… You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Earlier this week, the 47-year-old revealed he skipped Donald Trump's inauguration because he was asked to apologize again for his comments.
He ranted on Justin LaBoy's podcast, Respectfully Justin: "It’s censorship. You know I was going to go to the inauguration. They told me I have to write another apology and say again that I wasn’t an anti-Semitic static. What’s the word?”
During his early morning outburst, West also reacted to Combs' legal drama, simply tweeting: "Free Puff." He also made clear he was collaborating with the disgraced music producer and posted links out to Sean John items on his Yeezy website.
West wrote: "JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE N----S. I'M NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME."
Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has been denied bail three times and his trial date is upcoming.