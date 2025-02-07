EXCLUSIVE: Radar's 'Diddy' Files — We Reveal the FULL Shocking History of Sean Combs' Litany of Violence In the Words of DOZENS Of Victims… And Expose 'Origins of Sex Predator Nature' and Warped Way He Idolizied Sadistic Circus Showman P.T. Barnum
The origins of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged industrial-scale mental, physical and sexual abuse of his partners and acquaintances can be traced back to his childhood, insiders say.
Fallen music mogul Combs' dad Melvin was a New York drug kingpin who was murdered in 1972 when the shamed star was just a toddler, RadarOnline.com can reveal as part of our forensic analysis of his background as he faces trial in May on charges including sex trafficking.
Witnesses to his appalling behavior over the years, including the brutal beating of lover Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura, say Combs was shaped by the loss at a young age.
RadarOnline.com has been given access to hundreds of pages of shocking testimony from victims and witnesses who allege Combs was a power-mad abuser who could not deal with people walking out of his life.
And they told how the millions that flowed from his music empire inflated his ego and funded his alleged twisted desires.
Kirk Borrowes, a founder of Combs' Bad Boy Records, said the murder of his father took a toll on his future relationships.
He said: "He is fortified now with the money and the power, but abandonment and the act of leaving can bring about vicious results. And the women catch it the worst."
Combs' long-term partner Kim Porter, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018, was no exception.
Their relationship was tumultuous, according to two sources who claim Combs physically abused her.
"I remember Kim used to go through a lot of stuff," former Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry said.
"If you live around them, you get to see the toxic relationship... I think every relationship he had that I experienced around him was like that." Combs and Porter first got together in 1994 and dated on and off until 2007.
She ended it for good upon learning Combs had fathered a secret child while she was pregnant with their twin daughters.
But the rapper never let Porter truly move on, she told Essence.
He still called "50, 60 times a day," she said, adding: "It was like my life was not my own... he was very, very intrusive."
Combs went on to infamously flaunt his wealth at his so-called 'White Parties' attended by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart.
He called himself the Great Gatsby and considered circus showman P.T. Barnum – infamous for his ill-treatment of men, women, kids and animals – his "muse", we can reveal.
Dating back to his college days, he allegedly preyed on women and as his musical star began to rise – and so did his offending, according to the sexual-assault lawsuit filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal last November.
Dickerson-Neal acted opposite Combs in a 1990 music video and received what she considered a "warning" from Bronx rapper Sister Soulja to keep her distance "given his infamous reputation."
She says she "reluctantly" agreed to a dinner date with Combs in January 1991, while she was a college student paying for her studies with a restaurant job.
Wary of being alone with him, she requested they dine where she worked.
Liam Payne's Grief-Stricken Girlfriend Gives Brutal Interview On How She Was Hammered With DEATH THREATS and Branded a 'Gold Digger' in Wake of One Direction Star's Horror Drug-Crazed Death
She alleges Combs spiked her drink when she used the restroom and later pressured her into taking a hit off a blunt.
The actress says her legs went "rubbery" a short time later and that Combs raped her at a nearby residence.
She also claims Combs filmed the attack and showed the video to others like a trophy.
But it was his shocking attack on his ex-lover – filmed by hotel security cameras – that would bring about his eventual downfall after he was arrested on sex abuse charges last year.
In a lawsuit, he said Combs' brutal beatings, one of them captured in the harrowing hotel surveillance video, left her with bruises, burst lips, black eyes, and extensive trauma.
Combs, 55, is currently caged in the Brooklyn Detention Center in New York awaiting – and denies all claims of wrongdoing.