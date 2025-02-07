EXCLUSIVE: Radar's 'Diddy' Files — We Reveal the FULL Shocking History of Sean Combs' Litany of Violence In the Words of DOZENS Of Victims… And Expose 'Origins of Sex Predator Nature' and Warped Way He Idolizied Sadistic Circus Showman P.T. Barnum

Witnesses to his appalling behavior over the years, including the brutal beating of lover Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura, say Combs was shaped by the loss at a young age.

RadarOnline.com has been given access to hundreds of pages of shocking testimony from victims and witnesses who allege Combs was a power-mad abuser who could not deal with people walking out of his life.

And they told how the millions that flowed from his music empire inflated his ego and funded his alleged twisted desires.

Kirk Borrowes, a founder of Combs' Bad Boy Records, said the murder of his father took a toll on his future relationships.

He said: "He is fortified now with the money and the power, but abandonment and the act of leaving can bring about vicious results. And the women catch it the worst."

Combs' long-term partner Kim Porter, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018, was no exception.

Their relationship was tumultuous, according to two sources who claim Combs physically abused her.