Deep State Exposed! Secret Military Files Reveal Pentagon's Terror Attacks on U.S. Soil, Plans to Bomb Cities and Massacre Civilians to Ignite War — And 'False Flag' Plot to Blow Up Planes and Boats

Sources said the insane schemes concocted by the Joint Chiefs – and signed by their chairman, Army Gen. Lyman Lemnitzer, who was replaced three months later – were eventually rejected by President John F. Kennedy.

At the time, JFK was attempting to de-escalate tensions with the Soviet Union and its longtime ally Cuba, which sits about 90 miles off America's shore.

Presidential historian Leon Wagner explained: "You have to understand that Kennedy didn't want war with the Soviet Union and was also deeply mistrustful of the Pentagon and its motives following the botched Cuban Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961."