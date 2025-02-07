Deep State Exposed! Secret Military Files Reveal Pentagon's Terror Attacks on U.S. Soil, Plans to Bomb Cities and Massacre Civilians to Ignite War — And 'False Flag' Plot to Blow Up Planes and Boats
Secret military files exposed Pentagon brass who plotted to carry out sinister acts of sabotage on U.S. soil – and potentially kill civilian refugees – as part of a false flag operation to ignite public support for invading Cuba and toppling then-dictator Fidel Castro, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dubbed Operation Northwoods, the Cold War-era plan hatched by the Joint Chiefs of Staff proposed sparking violent incidents and blaming Cuba – all to trigger war within the Caribbean nation and force out its leader.
According to the unearthed files dated March 1962, the shocking list of acts that the Pentagon planned to pin on Castro included:
- Orchestrating a "Communist Cuba terror campaign" in Miami or Washington D.C. that would involve "exploding a few plastic bombs in carefully chosen spots."
- Carrying out fabricated assassination attempts on Cuban refugees inside the U.S. – and even going so far as to wound them.
- Sinking a boatful of Cubans fleeing the Communist country, but stipulating the horror could be "real or simulated."
- Using a stolen or fake Soviet MIG fighter plane to blow out of the sky an empty remote-controlled commercial airplane.
- Simulating an attack on the U.S. naval installation at Cuba's Guantanamo Bay, including blowing up ammunition inside the base, sabotaging fighter plans – and even lobbing live mortar shells into the compound.
- Blowing up an empty U.S. navy vessel in the bay and conducting mock funerals for soldiers who had supposedly died in the so-called attack.
Sources said the insane schemes concocted by the Joint Chiefs – and signed by their chairman, Army Gen. Lyman Lemnitzer, who was replaced three months later – were eventually rejected by President John F. Kennedy.
At the time, JFK was attempting to de-escalate tensions with the Soviet Union and its longtime ally Cuba, which sits about 90 miles off America's shore.
Presidential historian Leon Wagner explained: "You have to understand that Kennedy didn't want war with the Soviet Union and was also deeply mistrustful of the Pentagon and its motives following the botched Cuban Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961."
The infamous invasion saw U.S.-backed Cuban exiles fail to overthrow Castro's regime, which endured until 2008.
Wagner added Kennedy "knew" the Pentagon wanted war with Cuba – "at the least" – and "he was determined to do everything in his power to stop it."
Sources noted Operation Northwoods wasn't the only plot created by the Pentagon to justify going to battle with the island adversary.
In 1962, Operation Dirty Trick sought to point the finger at Cuba if something went awry with the Mercury-Atlas 6 mission, in which astronaut John Glenn first orbited the Earth.
WATCH: Volodymyr Zelensky Launches Foul-Mouthed Live Rant at Tucker Carlson After He Claimed Ukrainian President is Running His Country Like a DICTATOR
The proposal stated: "The objective is to provide irrevocable proof that, should the MERCURY manned-orbit flight fail, the fault lies with the Communists et. al. Cuba.
"This is to be accomplished by manufacturing various pieces of evidence which would prove electronic interference on the part of the Cubans."
Sources said the Pentagon also proposed attacking an American-allied country and then blaming Cuba, as well as bribing a Cuban military commander to attack the Guantanamo Bay base so that it appeared Castro had given the order.
This unflinching exposé about the proposed plots comes days after President Donald Trump ordered the release of the remaining long-hidden files in the National Archives about the 1960s assassinations of JFK, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.
Trump heralded the move as "the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government."
Now, critics charge that the trove of documents outlining Operation Northwoods are a testament to how badly the Cold War-era Pentagon lusted after conflict with Cuba and the Soviet Union.
Wagner added: "They clearly would stop at almost nothing to provoke a confrontation, but Kennedy didn't want it – and a lot of people, including myself, believe that he was assassinated because of it.
"That's the underlying message of these documents – that perhaps the generals believed even a president's life was worth exchanging for the war they always wanted."