Banned Kim Porter 'Memoir' Pulled From Amazon has Made 'Nearly $400K Profit' From Tens of Thousands of Orders

Kim Porter's banned "memoir" may still be raking in some serious cash from online sales. Information about the projected earnings from online sales was passed to RadarOnline.com, with sources telling us the book is estimated to have made nearly $400K in royalties from nearly 30,000 orders over the past month.

Source: MEGA Sources tell us the book has garnered thousands in royalties from almost 30,000 online orders.

One insider said: "This book caused massive outrage, but it's still making a fortune in royalties from online sales. "Even if something is banned on the likes of Amazon, it can still make a fortune from trades between fans or even the dark web."

Source: MEGA The controversial book was pulled from Amazon back in October after its September 6 release.

There is no suggestion Amazon is currently still profiting from the book. A spokesperson for the E-commerce company released a statement on the matter last year, saying: "We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher. The book is not currently available for sale in our store."

The title was also reportedly removed from Barnes & Noble's online store. Published on September 6, the book allegedly included details of Combs' parties, illegal actions, and alleged abuse towards Porter during their tumultuous, 13-year relationship. However, the author reportedly was unable to offer evidence to verify the book's authenticity.

Porter passed away of lobar pneumonia after having experienced "flu-like symptoms" for several days at the age of 47 in November 2018. Since her death, there have been many conspiracy theories surrounding how she died – which were ramped up after Combs was arrested for racketeering and sex trafficking last year.

After the book was removed from Amazon, Porter's children with Combs – Christian, 26, Jessie and D'Lila, 18, and Quincy, 33, whom Porter had with Al B. Sure! before Diddy adopted him – denied rumors the music mogul was involved in their mother's death. In a joint statement posted on Instagram, they wrote: "We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out."

Source: MEGA Porter's children made a statement debunking conspiracy theories surrounding their mother's death.

It continued: "Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world and nothing has been the same since she passed. "While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established.

"There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day. "We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives.

"Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories." Combs is currently facing multiple legal challenges, including allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking.

Source: MEGA Combs is currently being detained in Brooklyn, New York while awaiting his May trial date.

The hip-hop mogul was hit with another new lawsuit just earlier this week, accusing him of drugging two women and forcing them to have sex at Donald Trump's New York City hotel. Both women – who filed the suits anonymously using the Jane Doe name – claimed they were "held hostage" and sexually assaulted at the Manhattan hotel in the 1990s.