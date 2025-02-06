Sofía Vergara 'Warned by Pals to Slam Brakes on Budding Romance With F1 Icon Lewis Hamilton' — As They're Convinced He's a Playboy Skirt Chaser Who Will Break Her Heart
Sofia Vergara's rumored romance with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is leaving her close friends concerned about the TV star.
Pals are convinced Hamilton isn't all that into Vergara as he prefers messing around with numerous women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "They're both gorgeous and their chemistry is red hot, so naturally Sofia is excited, but her friends are worried because he's got a well-earned reputation of being a huge player."
The pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted flirting outside a restaurant in New York City in January.
"He has been pursuing her for a while now and she's finally giving him a shot," the insider claimed.
However, if Vergara is interested in the British race car driver, there may be some red flags.
The source claimed: "When Sofia gets with someone, she gets territorial, which is not going to work well with Lewis.
"He is one of the biggest womanizers in showbiz. He's a notorious love 'em and leave 'em type and that's the last thing Sofia needs in her life right now."
Hamilton's wandering eye will be a major issue for the America's Got Talent judge, according to the insider.
They claimed: "Lewis doesn't know hot not to flirt with the hot ladies who throw themselves at him wherever he goes. Sofia has a real jealous streak, which will quickly be rearing its head at him."
Hamilton, 40, has been linked to numerous notable women including Pussycat Dolls lead Nicole Scherzinger, as well as past flings with Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Rita Ora, Shakira, and Gigi Hadid.
The source added: "(Hamilton) is very charming, he loves beautiful women and they love him, but he never sticks around very long.
"Sure it'll be fun for a spell, but Sofia's kidding herself if she thinks this has anything more than fun-fling potential. Trouble is, she's already smitten and talking about their future after just one date."
Vergara, 52, seems to be on the lookout for love after parting ways with husband Joe Manganiello, 48, in 2023. The star followed her longtime relationship by dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman for a year before they split in October 2024.
However, despite her best efforts to find a partner again, another source claimed she and Hamilton are not an actual item, because he's "far too young, but very sweet."
An insider previously told RadarOnline.com: "She thought Lewis was a very charming and a very sweet guy. She was kind of tickled and intrigued by his accent and his impeccable British manners.
"But at the end of the day, she deemed him far too young for her. She wants someone around the same age with a similar outlook and vision for the future."
"She has a grown-up son in his 30s and is looking forward to becoming a grandmother at some point in the future so she doesn't want to be dashing around town with a race car playboy like Lewis Hamilton," the source added.
As of now, it seems Vergara is not just looking for a new man, but also hoping to be a mom again – she shares son Manolo, 33, with her first ex husband Joe Gonzales.
In January 2024 Vergara, explained why her second marriage didn't work out.
"I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years," she told Spanish newspaper El Pais. "He wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom."