Sofía Vergara 'Warned by Pals to Slam Brakes on Budding Romance With F1 Icon Lewis Hamilton' — As They're Convinced He's a Playboy Skirt Chaser Who Will Break Her Heart

A source said: "They're both gorgeous and their chemistry is red hot, so naturally Sofia is excited, but her friends are worried because he's got a well-earned reputation of being a huge player."

The pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted flirting outside a restaurant in New York City in January.

"He has been pursuing her for a while now and she's finally giving him a shot," the insider claimed.

However, if Vergara is interested in the British race car driver, there may be some red flags.