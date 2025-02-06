Ozzy Osbourne's Crippled Dying Days: Ailing Black Sabbath Rocker's Wife Sharon Reveals Parkinson's-Stricken Former Wildman Can No Longer Walk As He's Eaten Up By Debilitating Disease
Ozzy Osbourne can no longer walk as his battle with Parkinson's has taken its toll.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran rocker's condition has worsened in recent months, his legs being most affected.
His wife Sharon gave an update on his condition while announcing her husband’s farewell tour with his band Black Sabbath this summer.
Sharon said: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this.
"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs.
"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."
Ozzy, 76, and Sharon, 72, are due to move back to the U.K. next month after spending the past two decades in Los Angeles.
Speaking about his condition recently, Ozzy said: "I have made it to 2025.
"I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive.
"I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."
Black Sabbath will be performing alongside Metallica, Slayer, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Pantera, Anthrax and Alice in Chains at a special gig in Birmingham, England, in July — Ozzy's home city in the U.K.
Asked if Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori will be invited to attend following their naked red carpet stunt at the Grammys last Sunday, Sharon snapped: "No, not at all. I wouldn’t have him anywhere near. And his wife's a big old floppy arse, either. And her sagging t--s."
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Sharon has made so many changes to their new U.K. home her frail husband gets lost inside.
The rocker's music manager wife has ensured he will be well catered for by adding an extra wing onto the home, renovating the bedrooms, installing a lift, plus adding a new fishing lake ahead of their return from the U.S.
Speaking about the property, Ozzy said: "I spent a lot of money.
"I've got a lake and I've got an extension as big as the house which we put on the side.
"I will get f------ lost by the sound of it. No matter where we live, we'll be setting up in the kitchen."
We also revealed Ozzy is obsessed with the idea of dying on stage in front of his adoring fans.
An insider said: "Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage, that's where his heart and soul lie.
They added: "But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for this concert, he could end up a goner.""
As fans know, Osbourne is pig-headed – so "there's no talking him out of it. He's got his heart set on doing one more show to say a proper goodbye," our source said.