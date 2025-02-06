Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Crippled Dying Days: Ailing Black Sabbath Rocker's Wife Sharon Reveals Parkinson's-Stricken Former Wildman Can No Longer Walk As He's Eaten Up By Debilitating Disease

ozzy osbourne obsession with getting back on stage
Source: MEGA

Veteran Black Sabbeth rocker Ozzy Osbourne can no longer walk due to his crippling battle with Parkinson’s.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ozzy Osbourne can no longer walk as his battle with Parkinson's has taken its toll.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran rocker's condition has worsened in recent months, his legs being most affected.

Article continues below advertisement
ozzy osbourne obsession with getting back on stage
Source: MEGA

Ozzy's legs have been badly affected by Parkinson's acccording to his wife Sharon, but his voice 'is as good as it's ever been'.

Article continues below advertisement

His wife Sharon gave an update on his condition while announcing her husband’s farewell tour with his band Black Sabbath this summer.

Sharon said: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs.

"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Ozzy, 76, and Sharon, 72, are due to move back to the U.K. next month after spending the past two decades in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne devastated by faked images
Source: MEGA

Sharon is due to return to the U.K. with Ozzy later this month to live after spending the past two decades in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking about his condition recently, Ozzy said: "I have made it to 2025.

"I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive.

"I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."

Black Sabbath will be performing alongside Metallica, Slayer, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Pantera, Anthrax and Alice in Chains at a special gig in Birmingham, England, in July — Ozzy's home city in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

Asked if Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori will be invited to attend following their naked red carpet stunt at the Grammys last Sunday, Sharon snapped: "No, not at all. I wouldn’t have him anywhere near. And his wife's a big old floppy arse, either. And her sagging t--s."

RadarOnline.com revealed last month Sharon has made so many changes to their new U.K. home her frail husband gets lost inside.

The rocker's music manager wife has ensured he will be well catered for by adding an extra wing onto the home, renovating the bedrooms, installing a lift, plus adding a new fishing lake ahead of their return from the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Sharon says Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori will not be welcome at the Black Sabbath gigs this summer.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kim Porter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Banned Kim Porter 'Memoir' Pulled From Amazon has Made 'Nearly $400K Profit' From Tens of Thousands of Orders

photo of Irv Gotti

Irv Gotti's 'Money Laundering' Scandal Laid Bare After Murder Inc Records Founder's Death Aged 54 Rocks Hip-Hop World

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking about the property, Ozzy said: "I spent a lot of money.

"I've got a lake and I've got an extension as big as the house which we put on the side.

"I will get f------ lost by the sound of it. No matter where we live, we'll be setting up in the kitchen."

We also revealed Ozzy is obsessed with the idea of dying on stage in front of his adoring fans.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An insider said: "Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage, that's where his heart and soul lie.

They added: "But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for this concert, he could end up a goner.""

As fans know, Osbourne is pig-headed – so "there's no talking him out of it. He's got his heart set on doing one more show to say a proper goodbye," our source said.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.