Ozzy Osbourne's Crippled Dying Days: Ailing Black Sabbath Rocker's Wife Sharon Reveals Parkinson's-Stricken Former Wildman Can No Longer Walk As He's Eaten Up By Debilitating Disease

His wife Sharon gave an update on his condition while announcing her husband’s farewell tour with his band Black Sabbath this summer.

Sharon said: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs.

"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Ozzy, 76, and Sharon, 72, are due to move back to the U.K. next month after spending the past two decades in Los Angeles.