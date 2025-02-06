Irv Gotti's 'Money Laundering' Scandal Laid Bare After Murder Inc Records Founder's Death Aged 54 Rocks Hip-Hop World
Famed music producer Irv Gotti, who passed away at the age of 54, typically worked behind the scenes as the founder of Murder, Inc. records.
But the hip-hop legend found himself thrust in the spotlight in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com can reveal, when he and his brother were slammed with money laundering charges – along with ties to a killer crime kingpin.
In January, 2005, federal authorities launched a major crackdown on drug lord and gangster Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff. Gotti was swept up in the indictment under charges that he helped launder over $1million in cash through his Murder Inc. label and other business ventures.
At the time, the Department of Justice charged him with a plethora of narcotics-related crimes, including distribution of heroin, crack, and cocaine along the East Coast, three specific cases of homicide, and the laundering of drug proceeds through Murder Inc.
Allegedly, McGriff and his associates would deliver cash to the Gotti brothers, while Irv would make out personal checks and checks from Murder Inc. to various accounts headed by McGriff.
The indictment further alleged that the Gotti brothers and Murder Inc. elicited funds from an unnamed partner record company, and that McGriff used that money for personal use.
Gotti and his associates managed to, according to the press release: "Persuade the Other Company to pay for tens of thousands of dollars in travel and hotel expenses incurred by McGriff."
Meanwhile, McGriff was suspected of using drug money to help fund production of the ironically-named film Crime Partners. This enabled Gotti to secure a $500,000 advance from the unknown and unnamed company for the film’s soundtrack, valued at $350,000.
Gotti and his crew pleaded not guilty to the allegations, and nearly a year later, were acquitted of all charges.
News of Gotti's death has sparked an outpouring amount of tributes from music stars, including scandal-hit Kanye West.
The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, however, rumors are circulating that Gotti, who suffered a "minor stroke" in 2024, was hit by another, more serious stroke.
He'd also been battling diabetes in the years leading up to his death.
During his career, Gotti worked with A-listers including Jennifer Lopez and Ashanti.
He also worked with the likes of Ja Rule and DMX. Before he launched Murder Inc. Records, he worked at Def Jam Records and was key in signing Jay Z to the platform.
Tributes have poured in for the music mogul – some from the unlikeliest of sources.
Gold Digger rapper West posted a dove emoji on his Instagram.
Lyor Cohen, the ex-CEO of Def Jam, described Gotti as one of the label's "most creative soldiers."
"He comes from a very tight, beautiful family from Queens and it's an honor and a privilege to have known him," he added.
"Irv, you will be missed."
Hip-hop journalist Rob Markman said: "Thank you for your contributions and all the inspiration you gave."
Steve Rifkind, chairman of Loud Records, said: "Irv, your legacy will be remembered in a big way."