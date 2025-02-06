Irv Gotti's 'Money Laundering' Scandal Laid Bare After Murder Inc Records Founder's Death Aged 54 Rocks Hip-Hop World

But the hip-hop legend found himself thrust in the spotlight in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com can reveal, when he and his brother were slammed with money laundering charges – along with ties to a killer crime kingpin.

Famed music producer Irv Gotti , who passed away at the age of 54, typically worked behind the scenes as the founder of Murder, Inc. records.

In January, 2005, federal authorities launched a major crackdown on drug lord and gangster Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff. Gotti was swept up in the indictment under charges that he helped launder over $1million in cash through his Murder Inc. label and other business ventures.

At the time, the Department of Justice charged him with a plethora of narcotics-related crimes, including distribution of heroin, crack, and cocaine along the East Coast, three specific cases of homicide, and the laundering of drug proceeds through Murder Inc.

Allegedly, McGriff and his associates would deliver cash to the Gotti brothers, while Irv would make out personal checks and checks from Murder Inc. to various accounts headed by McGriff.