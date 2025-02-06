EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's FURIOUS Response to Being Dragged into Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Melodrama Revealed — 'She's Re-Evaluating Their Entire Friendship!'

Taylor Swift is burning with such fury over being dragged into pal Blake Lively's $400million lawsuit with the actress' former co-star Justin Baldoni she may call time on their friendship.

She'll take time before this weekend's Super Bowl where she will cheer on Kansas City Chiefs lover Travis Kelce to urge her friend to settle the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift has invited Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds to the game and will be forced to reevaluate their friendship if she's pulled further into the legal mire, say sources.