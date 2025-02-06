EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's FURIOUS Response to Being Dragged into Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Melodrama Revealed — 'She's Re-Evaluating Their Entire Friendship!'
Taylor Swift is burning with such fury over being dragged into pal Blake Lively's $400million lawsuit with the actress' former co-star Justin Baldoni she may call time on their friendship.
She'll take time before this weekend's Super Bowl where she will cheer on Kansas City Chiefs lover Travis Kelce to urge her friend to settle the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Swift has invited Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds to the game and will be forced to reevaluate their friendship if she's pulled further into the legal mire, say sources.
The singer is angry because in his lawsuit, Baldoni included texts from Lively that call Reynolds and Swift her "dragons" who support her, while she compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi.
A source told us: "Taylor is having some serious second thoughts about her friendship with Blake right now. The whole Justin drama is totally out of control, and it seems like Blake has, well, kind of thrown Taylor under the bus!
"Taylor's got a solid squad around her, and they're all noticing how this fight is really hurting the public’s perception of both Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She's America’s sweetheart, and she’s determined to protect that image.
"Word on the street is that she had no clue Blake was calling her and Ryan her 'dragons' until she saw it in the headlines, just like the rest of us! This scandal feels like it’s here to stay unless they can strike a deal. And Justin? He's not exactly looking to settle anytime soon!
"Plus, there's the looming Super Bowl, and she doesn't want Travis to be distracted by all this chaos. Those superstitious football fans might end up pointing fingers at her if his team doesn't win!
"As for what the future holds for Blake and Taylor’s friendship, it all really depends on how quickly this noise dies down—and if Blake and Justin can come to some kind of arrangement before even more dirty laundry gets aired out in public!"
Swift, 35, feels like she was being used as an "intimidation tactic" after Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively claimed Swift's presence made him feel pressured to "comply with Blake's direction for the script," insiders added.
In a set of April 2023 texts, Lively, 37, expressed her disappointment at Baldoni's lukewarm response to her version of their It Ends With Us domestic abuse movie's rooftop scene – which had been praised by her husband and Swift.
Baldoni said in court documents Lively's reference to Swift as part of their dispute was like a threat, making him feel he had to get on board with her changes or else.
The "unnecessary" involvement of her name in the case was said to be the tipping point for Swift, who had never intended to attend the meeting in the first place – but showed up at Lively's New York penthouse to find it still in progress.
Swift, whose song My Tears Ricochet is part of the movie's soundtrack, has been friends with Gossip Girl star Lively for more than a decade – but their bad blood may now put paid to their bond for good.