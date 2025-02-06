EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand Cozying Up to Trump After His U.S. Move 'To Ensure He'll NEVER be Deported' — As Comic Moans He's Being 'Attacked' by Brit Prosecutors Over Lurid Sex Abuse Allegations
Runaway Russell Brand has quit the United Kingdom for the United States – and the former leftie liberal has become a MAGA lapdog as an insurance policy to make sure he beats serious sex attack allegations against him forever, sources say.
He's been cozying up to Donald Trump at the former reality TV judge's Mar-a-Lago compound – despite the president being one of the global figures he would have mocked most in the past – and nuzzling up to his high-powered supporters in the hope that the high-powered connections will make him immune from being snagged by U.K. cops, insiders have told RadarOnline.com.
It comes as detectives in London are investigating the star over historic allegations of sexual assault.
But Brand has permanently fled the U,K. – and that will result in potentially lengthy extradition proceedings if British prosecutors decide to charge the comic, so that's where his newfound Republican pals could help.
An insider said: "Brand is no fool and is homed in on Trump and his supporters as a way of making sure he'll never be extradited to Britain if charges are brought.
"He knows that if he's a friend of President Trump then he'll have his back and will make sure he's not taken back to the U.K. should that eventuality ever arise."
Despite his British origins and former leftie rants, the actor has become a prominent figure among Donald Trump's rabid right-wing supporters.
He was spotted at the president’s inauguration last month, and Brand interviewed the president's son Donald Trump Jr. in June 2024.
Later this month he's set to receive a Global Defender of Freedom Award at the Celebrate American Exceptionalism Gala, held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Brand last week mouthed off: "I don’t live in the United Kingdom anymore because I personally have experienced how the media, government and judiciary, if you suddenly become an inconvenience, will find ways to attack and shut you down."
British cops passed a full file of evidence to prosecutors in November following a 13-month inquiry as a result of a probe by the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4's Dispatches TV show in the U.K.
He has been interviewed under caution three times by cops.
The actor and comedian, 49, has moved his young family from Oxfordshire to Florida.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Brand was the subject of at least eight sexual harassment and misconduct complaints, including allegations that he had sex on BBC premises in the U.K. and exposed himself in the studio.
Fallen Brand had two weekly radio shows on the BBC from 2006 to 2008, at the height of his popularity. Four women who came forward for the investigation all said they were sexually and emotionally harassed at the time by Brand.
Further allegations involved reports of urinating into cups or bottles while in the studio, throwing objects, engaging in sex on the premises, and exposure while in the studio in front of staff and guests.
He is also accused of sending a private car to pick an underage girl up at her school and bring her to his home.
The girl was 16 at the time, while Brand would have been in his 30s.
In an apology statement, BBC officials grovelled: "When allegations were raised about Russell Brand in 2023, relating to his work at the BBC, it was important that this was looked into methodically. This work has been conducted with the greatest care. We want to thank the individuals who have participated, as we know that it has not been easy to speak out about some of the issues the review addresses.
"The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally. It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behavior at the time, and the BBC has apologized to them as part of this review."