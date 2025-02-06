Runaway Russell Brand has quit the United Kingdom for the United States – and the former leftie liberal has become a MAGA lapdog as an insurance policy to make sure he beats serious sex attack allegations against him forever, sources say.

He's been cozying up to Donald Trump at the former reality TV judge's Mar-a-Lago compound – despite the president being one of the global figures he would have mocked most in the past – and nuzzling up to his high-powered supporters in the hope that the high-powered connections will make him immune from being snagged by U.K. cops, insiders have told RadarOnline.com.

It comes as detectives in London are investigating the star over historic allegations of sexual assault.

But Brand has permanently fled the U,K. – and that will result in potentially lengthy extradition proceedings if British prosecutors decide to charge the comic, so that's where his newfound Republican pals could help.