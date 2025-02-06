Jay-Z Dramatically Drops Brawl With Attorney of His and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘Raped Teen Victim’ — As He Launches Fresh Battle to Get Case Tossed
Jay-Z has dramatically dropped the brawl with the attorney of his and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' "raped teen victim."
RadarOnline.com can report the rapper, real name Shawn Carter, is reportedly attempting a new strategy to get the case dismissed following the bombshell accusations.
In a letter the rapper's longtime lawyer, Alex Spiro, wrote to Judge Analisa Torres, he stated: "We write on behalf of Defendant Shawn Carter to respectfully request that Mr. Carter’s Motion for Sanctions pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 be withdrawn at this time, without prejudice.
"We have discussed this matter with counsel for Plaintiff who consents to this submission and agrees the withdrawal is without prejudice."
In December 2024, the 99 Problems rapper asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman, who alleged she was just 13 years old when she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is "too old to pursue."
Just days before that, a judge denied Carter's motion to identify the woman, who is now 24 years old.
Spiro wrote a two-page letter to Judge Analisa Torres claiming the victim's allegations were too old to be brought to trial, stating: "Plaintiff cannot recover for her sole claim under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (the GMV Law), as a matter of law, because the statute does not have retroactive effect.
"Plaintiff asserts a violation of the GMV Law for conduct that purportedly occurred in September 2000. But the GMV Law was not enacted until December 19, 2000, three months after the FAC claims the conduct occurred, and cannot apply retroactively to create a cause of action unavailable to Plaintiff at the time in question."
The victim claimed the alleged rape took place at an afterparty in New York City following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
Her lawsuit was first filed at New York's Southern District in October against Combs, but then it was refiled on December 8 and claimed the 99 Problems rapper was the other celebrity allegedly involved as "Celebrity A."
According to the alleged victim, a female, "Celebrity B," was present at the time during the "attack."
EXCLUSIVE: Palace Insiders Reveal What REALLY Went On Behind Scenes of Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle Scandals — Including How Diva Duchess 'Expected a Billionaire' When She Hooked Up With Hapless Harry
The day after the lawsuit was filed to include Carter, he released a statement denying the shocking allegations.
He wrote: "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.
"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!
"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."
In the bombshell statement, the rapper also wrote how he will have to explain the "cruelty and greed of people" to his three children with Beyonce.
He wrote: "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."