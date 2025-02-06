Jay-Z Dramatically Drops Brawl With Attorney of His and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘Raped Teen Victim’ — As He Launches Fresh Battle to Get Case Tossed

The day after the lawsuit was filed to include Carter, he released a statement denying the shocking allegations.

He wrote: "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."