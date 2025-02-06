EXCLUSIVE: Palace Insiders Reveal What REALLY Went On Behind Scenes of Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle Scandals — Including How Diva Duchess 'Expected a Billionaire' When She Hooked Up With Hapless Harry
Royal recluse Prince Andrew once had a member of staff sidelined because he didn’t like looking at a mole on the flunkey's face.
And Meghan Markle thought was marrying a "billionaire but got a millionaire" when she walked down the aisle with Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giggling courtiers also joked hapless Prince Harry would be so lost without a retinue of butlers that he'd "take two weeks to put on his trousers."
They are only a few of the sensational claims made by Buckingham Palace insiders about the royal family's most sensational modern scandals – and we have all the details.
An insider told us: "Meghan Markle had a typically American view of the royal family before she joined it, for her, life was all about castles, glittering balls and limitless wealth and ease.
"As one royal staff member put it, 'She expected a billionaire and she got a millionaire.'
"Given Meghan came from an American background, that assumption was perfectly understandable.
"Above all, the modern royal family is a celebrity family, albeit one with a strangely 18th-century lifestyle, the palaces and the carriages, the enormous wealth, all underpinned by hierarchies, tradition and vast teams of staff from every social class."
Prince Andrew, who has infamouslsy been sidelined by his older brother King Charles over his links to sex fiend financier Jeffrey Epstein, has long been considered the rudest of royals.
Our mole added: "It's true that some royals can display acts of ill temper. One former servant recalled how Prince Andrew insisted on a member of staff being transferred because he disliked a mole on the man’s face. Another spoke of a time Andrew moved a man to other duties for wearing a nylon tie."
Harry was also prone to flashes of irritation, sources say.
One of the prince's former servants said: "I remember once in his private apartments I'd muddled something – some of his papers on the desk or something. He was immediately angry and it was out of proportion to the problem, or at least I thought it was.
"We thought it was a bit rich complaining about me being muddled, given that Harry was probably the most muddled of all the royals of his generation. People used to say that without a servant, Harry would take two weeks to put on his own trousers."
King Charles once confessed to a member of staff that if you grow up having everything done for you, a mindset takes over in which you are permanently terrified that if you had to do it yourself you'd be completely lost.
He said: "It’s the only benefit of being Prince of Wales (as Charles then was]024 hours a day and 7 days a week."
One member of staff said Camilla hated the idea of being queen and would regularly say to Charles: "Can’t we get away from all this protocol?"
But Charles would reply: “You’re becoming queen for me, darling."
Protocol means suits must be pressed and laid out after a period of consultation the night before, shoes must be polished and ties chosen.
Baths must also be run at precisely the same time each day and both King Charles and the Prince of Wales, Prince William, are prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking.
Our insiders also have piles of more royal dirt to dish, which we'll be releasing before the end of the week...