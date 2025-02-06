EXCLUSIVE: Trump Hit With DEATH THREATS Over Trans Ban as He Signs Massively Controversial Order Axing Sex-Swap Athletes From Women's Sport

After signing off the order during a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, while surrounded by young girls, Trump declared the "war is over" – but another one is brewing online.

A source said: "Trump's latest move has been widely lauded, but it's also left a section of the population incredibly angry.

"And the most extreme have told Trump to fear for his life after signing off the order.

"The death threats are swirling online and there's no indication they'll be going away anytime soon."