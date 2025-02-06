EXCLUSIVE: Trump Hit With DEATH THREATS Over Trans Ban as He Signs Massively Controversial Order Axing Sex-Swap Athletes From Women's Sport
President Trump has been hit with chilling death threats after signing an executive order banning transgender women from female sporting events.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Republican’s decision has been met with anger from some sections of the trans community, resulting in the wave of sinister warnings.
After signing off the order during a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, while surrounded by young girls, Trump declared the "war is over" – but another one is brewing online.
A source said: "Trump's latest move has been widely lauded, but it's also left a section of the population incredibly angry.
"And the most extreme have told Trump to fear for his life after signing off the order.
"The death threats are swirling online and there's no indication they'll be going away anytime soon."
Many of his critics took to social media to share their dismay at the move.
One X user wrote: "My heart is shattering. This goes so far beyond athletics. This country is so hateful."
Another added: "He is anti anything that is not straight white male."
A third chimed in: "Donald Trump couldn’t have signed a bill to give children free school meals or to give university tuition, but no, he decides to attack trans people."
Trump's order largely covers high school, university, and grassroot sports.
It also allows U.S. government agencies to deny money to schools that allow transgender athletes to compete on women's teams.
He said: "From now on women's sports will be only for women.
"With this executive order the war on women's sports is over.
“If you let men take over women's sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated... and risk your federal funding."
Trump's directive provides guidance, regulations, and legal interpretations to high schools and it orders the Education Department to investigate those that don't comply.
His ruling comes after US swimmer Lia Thomas, 25, became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship.
The President is now set to push the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to change its rules on transgender athletes before the 2028 Los Angeles games.
He said he had ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "make it clear" to the IOC that "we want them to change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject".
Trump's Olympics demand comes after the Paris games saw a row erupt over Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.
At his inauguration speech, Trump announced that U.S. government policy would only recognize two genders, male and female — ending the practice of providing a third gender option in some settings.
The president described "a society that is colour-blind and merit based" as he set out his vision of a United States "respected again and admired again."
Days later he signed an order to rid the military of what he called "transgender ideology" and effectively ban transgender troops.
Trump also issued an order to restrict gender transition procedures for people under age 19.