Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Clingy' and 'Desperate' Display as She Can't Keep Hands off Harry — After Donald Trump Brands Her 'Terrible' Wife
Over the weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a public appearance at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, where Meghan seemed to respond to recent criticisms from President Donald Trump with an "awkward" PDA session with her husband.
The Duchess of Sussex was snuggling close to the husband at the military sporting event before leaning in for a passionate kiss in Vancouver, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meghan wore a long cream trench coat while sitting in the cold Canadian stands and leaned against her husband before planting a big kiss on him.
She also enthusiastically shook her blue pom-poms at the sporting event before she placed her hand on Harry.
Several critics took to social media to criticize the Dutchess for her blatant PDA, with many pointing out how Harry kept on leaning away from his wife when she grabbed on to him.
One person shared a screenshot of Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games on X and wrote: "Body Language 101. Dunce of Sussex leans away and feels genuine emotions as the Troll of Sussex poses and pretends."
Another X user shared: "Why doesn't Meghan Markle ever do this during her own events? Veterans & Military officials DON'T DO PDA. Look at Harry's arms next to his body, he doesn't even want Meghan kissing him."
A third person commented: "IMO she's 'lovebombing' him. She hasn't looked this doe-eyed at him since their engagement."
Her show of affection came shortly after Trump called her a "terrible" wife and announced he had no plans to deport Harry from the US amid a legal battle over his immigration status because he has enough "problems".
"I don't want to do that," Trump told the New York Post on Friday, February 7, after being asked if he would deport the royal.
He said: "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."
Markle has criticized Trump in the past, calling him "misogynistic" and "divisive" during a TV appearance ahead of the 2016 election.
The Invictus Games, created by Prince Harry in 2014, focuses on wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women from various nations.
This year's event in Vancouver will feature over 500 competitors from 23 countries, including winter sports for the first time.
At the ceremony, Prince Harry expressed his commitment to supporting military veterans, emphasizing unity in times of global division. The occasion also featured a star-studded lineup, with performances by Katy Perry, Chris Martin, Nelly Furtado, and Noah Kahan.
Despite a few technical glitches in the livestream, the ceremony was a success, with attendees and viewers worldwide celebrating the courage showcased by the participants.