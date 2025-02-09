Justin Bieber at Center of Fresh Fears Over Mental Health and Marriage After Wife Hailey Bieber Shares Post About 'Rejection'
Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, shared a cryptic post about being "rejected" amid growing concerns about her marriage.
Hailey posted several sultry snaps wearing a plunging blazer along with her ominous message, adding fuel to the fire regarding her and Justin's current relationship status.
In recent weeks, there has been a growing concern among fans about Justin's mental well-being.
Despite the ongoing speculation, the couple – who have been married since 2018 and welcomed their first child together last summer – put on a united front as they stepped out for a dinner date on Tuesday, February 4.
Recently, rumors about their relationship have intensified in light of reports describing the Candy singer's behavior as "unacceptable".
In a move that seemed to counter the swirling rumors, Hailey shared glimpses of her dinner date outfit after meeting up with Kendall Jenner and J Balvin in Manhattan.
She sported a blazer paired with a pencil skirt and sheer tights, exuding a chic and stylish vibe accentuated by cat-eye sunglasses and a leather clutch.
As part of her post, the beauty brand founder also shared a mirror selfie of herself dressed in a chic, cold-weather outfit with a scarf tied around her head.
In another pic, she wore an oversized trench coat over a light gray cardigan, white top and paired the cozy, chic ensemble with a fleece scarf tied around her head to keep her ears warm.
Speculations about Justin's mental state have been on the rise in recent weeks, further amplified by his behavior and its impact on his marriage with Hailey.
Sources close to the couple claimed Justin's struggles with crowds and the spotlight have led to strain in their six-year marriage.
Despite their public appearances together, including a recent date night, concerns about Justin's behavior persist.
Reports describe him as a "loose cannon," prompting worries among Hailey's friends regarding their relationship.
According to sources, Hailey's attempts to support Justin, including a trip to Aspen, have yet to yield significant changes in his demeanor.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Justin's fans were quick to respond to the singer's recent appearances.
One person on X suggested: "It sounds like social anxiety, and he looks deeply sad," and another one said, "He's looking rough!"
"He doesn't look well," a third X user added, as another reacted, "... I feel for him. Hope he's okay."
Some sources have claimed the pop star's marriage is on the rocks mainly due to his "unacceptable behavior."
An insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly, but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.
"His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."