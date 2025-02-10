Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Brutally Slammed for Using GOLF BUGGY To Ride Past Disabled Veterans at Ex-Soldier Royal's Invictus Games: 'They Should Have Walked Beside Them — Unbelievable!'

As seen in the clip on Instagram, the couple was seen driving by veterans who were chanting Prince Harry's name.

Despite all the smiles seen in the video, social media users weren't too thrilled about the royal couple's treatment compared to the veterans.

One user wrote: "Some of the veterans are wheelchair bound. They should have walked through the group, meeting, greeting, and shaking hands. All with a camera following them. Unbelievable."

Another noted: "They drive along, being taped by the cart behind them... with people being encouraged to yell out for them. When does this madness stop?"

A third added: "Who (is) being honored here? The veterans OR Harry and Meghan being honored by the veterans!"