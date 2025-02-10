Your tip
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Brutally Slammed for Using GOLF BUGGY To Ride Past Disabled Veterans at Ex-Soldier Royal's Invictus Games: 'They Should Have Walked Beside Them — Unbelievable!'

Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Instagram/Netflix

The royal couple was seen driving in a golf buggy at the games, which left fans furious.

Feb. 10 2025, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been brutally slammed for using a golf buggy to ride past disabled veterans at the Invictus Games on Sunday.

RadarOnline.com can report the royal couple received a massive amount of backlash on social media after a video of the two driving past veterans – some even being wheelchair-bound — was shared on the former actress' Instagram page.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waved to onlookers from their cart.

As seen in the clip on Instagram, the couple was seen driving by veterans who were chanting Prince Harry's name.

Despite all the smiles seen in the video, social media users weren't too thrilled about the royal couple's treatment compared to the veterans.

One user wrote: "Some of the veterans are wheelchair bound. They should have walked through the group, meeting, greeting, and shaking hands. All with a camera following them. Unbelievable."

Another noted: "They drive along, being taped by the cart behind them... with people being encouraged to yell out for them. When does this madness stop?"

A third added: "Who (is) being honored here? The veterans OR Harry and Meghan being honored by the veterans!"

A fourth wrote: "Disabled veterans made to stand waiting in a mile-long cold concrete corridor whilst these two very able-bodied get golf carted in the opposite direction. Just when you think they can't sink any lower."

The seventh edition of the games kicked off on Saturday in Vancouver and will include winter sports for the first time.

The ceremony included musical performances by pop singer Katy Perry, Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Nelly Furtado.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: Instagram

Social media users were livid to see the couple not walking.

Prince Harry created the Invictus Games back in 2014, which is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans.

As loyal fans of the royal couple may recall, they appeared in public for the first time together at the Toronto Invictus Games back in 2017.

Amid rumors of problems in their marriage, the Duchess of Sussex was snuggling close to the husband during the game and even leaned in for a few passionate kisses – which also received a lot of backlash after critics pointed out Harry kept "leaning away from his wife."

One person shared a screenshot of Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games on X and wrote: "Body Language 101. Dunce of Sussex leans away and feels genuine emotions as the Troll of Sussex poses and pretends."

meghan markle clingy desperate display prince harry donald trump
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was spotted cozying up with one another at the event.

Another X user shared: "Why doesn't Meghan Markle ever do this during her own events? Veterans & Military officials DON'T DO PDA. Look at Harry's arms next to his body, he doesn't even want Meghan kissing him."

A third person commented: "IMO she's 'lovebombing' him. She hasn't looked this doe-eyed at him since their engagement."

Despite packing on the PDA, the couple has also been battling ongoing rumors there's trouble within their marriage.

As previously reported, Markle's team quietly conducted meetings with a publishing house about a book regarding her life "post-divorce."

Despite still being married to the royal, the former television star's team reportedly met with publishers to "gauge interest" about the potential idea.

