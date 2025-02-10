RADAR's JFK Files: We Investigate Whether Long-Buried Assassination Papers Will Uncover Truth or More Conspiracy — As FBI 'Complies' With President's Controversial Document Release Order

The long-awaited truth behind President John F. Kennedy's murder may finally be revealed. President Trump recently signed an executive order to declassify the remaining files from the investigation into JFK's assassination, which could reveal crucial information about whether or not there was more than one killer involved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA JFK's assassination has been one of the U.S.'s biggest mysteries for decades.

The question has plagued the United States for decades: Was JFK killed by an "angry lone nut," or was there a conspiracy behind his assassination? On January 23, Trump declassified a collection of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy, as well as the 1968 assassinations of his brother, Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Source: MEGA On January 23, Trump released a batch of documents tied to the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy.

A plan is now in place for their review and release. Trump said: "A lot of people (have been) waiting for this for years, for decades. And everything will be revealed."

Kennedy assassination expert Jefferson Morley believes the files could uncover vital details about the CIA and Lee Harvey Oswald, who authorities identified as the lone assassin. The 24-year-old self-proclaimed communist Oswald denied the assassination, insisting he was a "patsy." He was killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby just two days later.

Morley, a veteran Washington, D.C. journalist, said: "I think we'll find out about CIA operations involving Oswald that have never been disclosed. "I think it will reveal there was an operation to make Oswald what he said he was – a patsy."

The official narrative of the November 22 assassination states Oswald, a former Marine, fired three shots at Kennedy from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository, where he was employed. At the time, the 46-year-old president was riding in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas.

Source: MEGA An assassination expert believes the files could reveal crucial information about the CIA and Lee Harvey Oswald, the man authorities identified as Kennedy's sole assassin.

Riding in an open limousine with his wife Jacqueline, the president was struck by several bullets, including a fatal shot to the head. Although a government report concluded Oswald acted alone, numerous experts and amateur investigators have since suggested evidence of a second shooter and a hidden conspiracy.

In 1969, New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison took the matter to court – prosecuting local businessman and CIA contract agent Clay Shaw for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate Kennedy. One of his key pieces of evidence was testimony from witnesses who claimed to have heard gunshots coming from a nearby "grassy knoll."

Garrison also presented the iconic home movie footage of the assassination, which showed the president's head snapping back from the fatal shot, supporting the theory that it came from the knoll. Morley said: "One of the doctors who tried to save Kennedy's life said he was quite certain that Kennedy had been hit from the front."

He claims the commission gathered a group of sharpshooters to attempt replicating the shot from the Dallas building, but "most of them couldn't do it." If a conspiracy existed, numerous theories have emerged about why Kennedy was assassinated – with Cuba, Russia, and the mafia being among the prime suspects.

Source: MEGA Some believe Kennedy, a pacifist, was assassinated by individuals within his own government who opposed his efforts to pull the U.S. out of the Vietnam War.

Some believe the pacifist Kennedy was killed by those within his own government who opposed his plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Vietnam War. If the files reveal a conspiracy, Morley is confident Americans can handle the truth.