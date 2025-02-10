Kanye West's Sexist, Racist, Jew-Hating Rants Slammed as 'Desperate Attempt to Drum Up Press for His Fashion Line'
Kanye West's sexist, racist, Jew-Hating rants have been slammed as a "desperate attempt to drum up press for his fashion line."
RadarOnline.com can report the Homecoming rapper announced a new collaboration between his Yeezy line and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' brand, Sean John – despite the music mogul being behind bars.
Just days after West's wife Bianca Censori appeared nearly naked at the Grammy Awards, the rapper wasn't ready to let go of the attention just yet.
Following the shocking stunt, the Flashing Lights rapper took to X to post a handful of disturbing messages for hours – which included rants about Adolf Hitler, Combs, and his wife.
A Daily Mail source said of West's disturbing posts: "Although there is truly a lack of understanding when it comes to his fascist and racist tweets, everyone knows that Ye is doing this to sell clothes as part of this Sean Combs collaboration.
"Every single time he does something like this, his sales soar."
The insider continued: "If you think about it, no one was discussing his clothes a couple of days ago. He will make millions off of these tweets and offer an apology. He knows that his fans forgive because they always do."
In one tweet from last week, he wrote: "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true."
In another, he said: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."
He continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."
After the nearly naked stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this month, many fans expressed their concern for Censori after she appeared to be hesitant to remove her coat to reveal her nearly naked body.
West tweeted: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."
The disturbing rants continued with West making remarks about Adolf Hitler, with one claiming: "I'm a Nazi."
In other tweets, he said he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh."
West also brought up the disgraced rap mogul, Combs, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
One tweet from West said: "FREE PUFF."
Just days before the horrifying rants, West and his wife Censori did end up receiving a massive amount of attention due to her lack of clothing.
On Tuesday morning, the rapper took to Instagram to boast about his 30-year-old wife's red carpet look and posted a screenshot allegedly showing the Google searches for Censori's name.
He yelled: "WE BEAT THE (GRAMMYS).
"FOR CLARITY FEBRUARY 4TH 2025, MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH."