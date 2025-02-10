Kanye West's Sexist, Racist, Jew-Hating Rants Slammed as 'Desperate Attempt to Drum Up Press for His Fashion Line'

In one tweet from last week, he wrote: "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true."

In another, he said: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."

He continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."

After the nearly naked stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this month, many fans expressed their concern for Censori after she appeared to be hesitant to remove her coat to reveal her nearly naked body.

West tweeted: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."