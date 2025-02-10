Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Faces Even More Super Bowl 2025 Humiliation as Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Celebrates on Field with Eagles — As He's Left 'Devastated' By Taylor Swift Facing Boos at Star-Studded NFL Clash

Composite photo of Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is currently dating Taylor Swift, but his ex had her fun on Sunday night.

Feb. 10 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Kelce has been dealt another crushing blow after losing the Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After the NFL star's Kansas City Chiefs failed to make history by winning three straight Super Bowls, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole rubbed defeat in his face by celebrating with the victorious Philadelphia Eagles on the field after the game.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift desperate to make travis kelce a billionaire
Source: MEGA

Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a humiliating loss by the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

On the biggest stage, Kelce's close friend and quarterback Patrick Mahomes failed to live up to expectations.

Mahomes, 29, was sacked six times and threw two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Kelce, 35, also had a lackluster performance with four catches for 39 years, adding to speculation he may be hanging up his cleats after 12 seasons in the NFL.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelces ex girlfriend kayla nicole celebrates philadelphia eagles super bowl victory
Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM

Kelce's ex Nicole shared snaps of her cheering on the Eagles following their victory.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding insult to injury was the fact Kelce's ex-girlfriend took the field at the Cesars Superdome in New Orleans to celebrate his defeat.

Nicole, 33, shared clips cheering on the Eagles in the middle of a crowd of Philadelphia fans on her Instagram story.

One snap featured the section erupting in cheers after the Eagles scored a touch down. She panned around the crowd before focusing on a screen flashing "touchdown, Philadelphia Eagles."

The next slide featured her singing along to the fight song, known amongst fans as Fly, Eagles Fly.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelces ex girlfriend kayla nicole celebrates philadelphia eagles super bowl victory
Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM

Nicole embraced being a 'bandwagon' fan and celebrated the Eagles win on the field.

Article continues below advertisement

The 33-year-old influencer made her way to the field after the game and continued to share snaps of her taking in the festivities.

In one story, she smiled from ear to ear as she blew a handful of green and white confetti to the camera while half-time show talent Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us played over the clip.

She captioned the story, "They said there's room on the wagon y'all," an apparent reference to Nicole switching teams and jumping on the Eagles' bandwagon following her split from Kelce.

Nicole shared several other snaps of her on the field, including chatting with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelces ex girlfriend kayla nicole celebrates philadelphia eagles super bowl victory
Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM

Nicole was all smiles after watching Kelce's loss.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kanye West

Kanye West's Final INSANE X Rant: How Scandal-Mired Rapper RE-FOLLOWED Jailed 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Branded Men the 'Real Victims' of Abuse Cases Before Being Booted Off Platform

Split photo of Kanye West and Elon Musk

Elon Musk Confirms World Will 'Not be Seeing' Kanye West's X Tirade Anymore — As His Account is Shut Off Following 'Nazi' Rant

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years before they broke up for good in 2022. Over the course of their relationship, Nicole often shared photos of her game day fits while on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium.

Since their breakup, Kelce has moved on with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who was also in attendance at the big game on Sunday, February 9.

Swift, 35, definitely wasn't in Kansas City anymore as the crowd booed her when she was shown on the big screen.

The singer looked shocked at the crowd's reaction before she nervously laughed with pal Ice Spice, who was seated next to her.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Nicole suggested the singer "stole" her friends when she began dating Kelce.

When asked if she remained friends with the wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs players, Nicole confessed: "We are not as cool as we once were."

She added the breakup was especially "hard" because her friends were "like family."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.