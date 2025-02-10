Travis Kelce Faces Even More Super Bowl 2025 Humiliation as Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Celebrates on Field with Eagles — As He's Left 'Devastated' By Taylor Swift Facing Boos at Star-Studded NFL Clash
Travis Kelce has been dealt another crushing blow after losing the Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the NFL star's Kansas City Chiefs failed to make history by winning three straight Super Bowls, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole rubbed defeat in his face by celebrating with the victorious Philadelphia Eagles on the field after the game.
On the biggest stage, Kelce's close friend and quarterback Patrick Mahomes failed to live up to expectations.
Mahomes, 29, was sacked six times and threw two interceptions.
Meanwhile, Kelce, 35, also had a lackluster performance with four catches for 39 years, adding to speculation he may be hanging up his cleats after 12 seasons in the NFL.
Adding insult to injury was the fact Kelce's ex-girlfriend took the field at the Cesars Superdome in New Orleans to celebrate his defeat.
Nicole, 33, shared clips cheering on the Eagles in the middle of a crowd of Philadelphia fans on her Instagram story.
One snap featured the section erupting in cheers after the Eagles scored a touch down. She panned around the crowd before focusing on a screen flashing "touchdown, Philadelphia Eagles."
The next slide featured her singing along to the fight song, known amongst fans as Fly, Eagles Fly.
The 33-year-old influencer made her way to the field after the game and continued to share snaps of her taking in the festivities.
In one story, she smiled from ear to ear as she blew a handful of green and white confetti to the camera while half-time show talent Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us played over the clip.
She captioned the story, "They said there's room on the wagon y'all," an apparent reference to Nicole switching teams and jumping on the Eagles' bandwagon following her split from Kelce.
Nicole shared several other snaps of her on the field, including chatting with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years before they broke up for good in 2022. Over the course of their relationship, Nicole often shared photos of her game day fits while on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium.
Since their breakup, Kelce has moved on with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who was also in attendance at the big game on Sunday, February 9.
Swift, 35, definitely wasn't in Kansas City anymore as the crowd booed her when she was shown on the big screen.
The singer looked shocked at the crowd's reaction before she nervously laughed with pal Ice Spice, who was seated next to her.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Nicole suggested the singer "stole" her friends when she began dating Kelce.
When asked if she remained friends with the wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs players, Nicole confessed: "We are not as cool as we once were."
She added the breakup was especially "hard" because her friends were "like family."