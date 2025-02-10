Jennifer Aniston Has 'Sensationally Quit Hollywood For Good' Amid L.A. Wildfires and After Years of Chasing New Romance After Brad Pitt Split
Jennifer Aniston is the newest A-lister to bid farewell to Los Angeles.
To escape the fallout from the California wildfires and the surrounding chaos, the 56-year-old has reportedly moved into her vast Montecito farmhouse – which she bought from Oprah Winfrey for $24million in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After two years of extensive renovations – including the addition of a swimming pool to the lush garden – the star has officially moved into her four-bedroom home.
Set on an acre of land, it boasts stunning ocean and mountain views.
A source revealed: "She's hopeful that a fresh start might make it easier to find love again.
"It's been so long since she's had a relationship – she really misses that companionship."
Though excited about the move, it's expected the former Friends star will hold on to her Bel-Air home, which she bought for $34million in 2012.
The mansion, designed by architect A. Quincy Jones, was where Aniston married actor Justin Theroux in 2015.
Aniston will be in great company in the celebrity-loved enclave of Montecito, with neighbors like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo.
The move comes as rumors of a secret romance between The Morning Show star and the former president Barack Obama, 63, have emerged amidst claims about strains in his marriage to Michelle Obama, 61.
An insider claimed Aniston's past encounters with infidelity rumors during her marriage to Brad Pitt, 61, influenced her response to the Obama romance claims – which she sharply denied.
They said: "Jen was going to have her people either not respond or give a 'no comment', but she thought that would add fuel to the fire.
"She decided to shut it down before it could get even more out of hand."
Aniston has been married twice: first to Pitt from 2000-2005 and then to Theroux from 2015-2018.
But now, sources are claiming the single star has been feeling lonely and longing for a man's companionship.
Last month, Aniston posted selfies from her mega Bel-Air mansion as she celebrated the holidays with her pooches Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield.
An insider said: "Jen does her best to fill up her world. She's got a lot of wonderful friends, dotes on her precious fur babies and even fosters others, but there are only so many dinner parties or girls' nights she can throw.
"The sad reality is that she is alone a lot of the time. She has her staff around during the day, which helps because they've become like family to her.
"But once they've gone home and it's just her and the dogs, that huge house can feel empty."
They added: "It may be tough to feel sorry for someone so rich and famous, but Jen confesses that she's lonely and misses the times when she had Justin there to keep her company.
"It's not that she wants him back, she just never imagined that she’d still be single all these years later. It's really pretty sad."