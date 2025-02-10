Jennifer Aniston Has 'Sensationally Quit Hollywood For Good' Amid L.A. Wildfires and After Years of Chasing New Romance After Brad Pitt Split

To escape the fallout from the California wildfires and the surrounding chaos, the 56-year-old has reportedly moved into her vast Montecito farmhouse – which she bought from Oprah Winfrey for $24million in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jennifer Aniston is the newest A-lister to bid farewell to Los Angeles .

The actress is looking to escape the Los Angeles wildfires and enjoy her lush new property.

After two years of extensive renovations – including the addition of a swimming pool to the lush garden – the star has officially moved into her four-bedroom home.

Set on an acre of land, it boasts stunning ocean and mountain views.