Kanye West's Final INSANE X Rant: How Scandal-Mired Rapper Re-Followed Jailed 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Branded Men the 'Real Victims' of Abuse Cases Before Being Booted Off Platform
Kanye West made sure to throw in a few more shocking rants on X before he was completely booted from the platform.
The controversial rapper re-followed disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and claimed "men are the real victims" of abuse case as part of his final shot at staying relevant before his account was deactivated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West left social media – and his fans – stunned last week after he returned to X to drop everything from anti-Semitic comments to vile comments about women, and also claiming he has "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori.
The Heartless hitmaker also suggested jailed Combs should be "free" before calling out the #MeToo movement.
He blasted on the platform: "Me too rapes are truly disrespectful to people who have actually been held down against there (sic) will and been violent raped."
"B***hes deserve to get slapped sometimes," he added, and said, "Men are the real abuse victims."
Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
West also made sure to follow Combs on X, however, his account was soon deactivated as Elon Musk claimed the public "won't be seeing" his profile anymore.
Musk said: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."
In West's final tweet before being kicked off on Sunday night, he wrote: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip."
"Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight," he added.
All this comes days after West once again declared his fondness for Nazis, as he boasted, "I'm a Nazi." He also confessed to "love Hitler" and added, "Hitler was so fresh."
In 2023, West apologized for anti-Semitic comments months after claiming he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE… You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Earlier this week, West revealed he skipped Donald Trump's inauguration because he was asked to apologize again for his comments.
During his rant on X, West also hit back at critics who were disgusted by his wife's naked appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards and claimed he was "controlling" the Australian model.
He raged: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE – WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B*****S.
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS."
The music star later added: "She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b***h on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression.
"There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."
Despite claims of West not giving Censori any freedom, the 30-year-old's friends recently revealed she is her own woman.
They said: "Bianca is not being forced at all. She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture..."