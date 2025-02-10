Kanye West's Final INSANE X Rant: How Scandal-Mired Rapper Re-Followed Jailed 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Branded Men the 'Real Victims' of Abuse Cases Before Being Booted Off Platform

West left social media – and his fans – stunned last week after he returned to X to drop everything from anti-Semitic comments to vile comments about women, and also claiming he has "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori.

The Heartless hitmaker also suggested jailed Combs should be "free" before calling out the #MeToo movement.

He blasted on the platform: "Me too rapes are truly disrespectful to people who have actually been held down against there (sic) will and been violent raped."