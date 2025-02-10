Inside Taylor Swift's VERY Powerful Super Bowl 'Super Squad' — With One EXTREMELY Controversial A-Lister Missing Amid 'Feud'

However, it was the one celeb friend missing that became the most visible.

As RadarOnline.com had reported, Swift's one-time friend Blake Lively, a guest of the singer's at last year's game, was not invited.

Swift is said to be reexamining her friendship with the actress in light of her ongoing legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni.

The singer is said to be burning with fury over being dragged into Lively's $400million lawsuit with her It Ends with Us director and co-star Baldoni, she's seriously considering severing their friendship.

Swift is angry because in his lawsuit, Baldoni included texts from Lively that call Reynolds and Swift her "dragons" who support her, while she compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi.

A source told us: "Taylor is having some serious second thoughts about her friendship with Blake right now. The whole Justin drama is totally out of control, and it seems like Blake has, well, kind of thrown Taylor under the bus!"