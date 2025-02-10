Elon Musk Confirms World Will 'Not be Seeing' Kanye West's X Tirade Anymore — As His Account is Shut Off Following 'Nazi' Rant
Kanye West is now officially an ex X man, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after being booted from the social platform formerly known as Twitter.
X owner Elon Musk has confirmed the controversial rapper has been silenced for good.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West's X account was deactivated following a three-day tirade, which also included antisemitic, misogynistic, and racist barbs, plus a pop at longtime rival Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Musk made the announcement himself, answering one user's request that the 47-year-old be banned from X for his graphic and vulgar tweets.
The Tesla founder obliged, explaining: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."
Indeed, a search for West's account brings up a page that informs, "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."
In West's final tweet on Sunday night he wrote: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent."
He continued: "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.
"Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To (sic) we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."
While his account may not be active, fans were still able to leave responses, with many advising West to not let the door hit him on the way out.
One person commented: "Wow, what a shock. You're leaving Twitter. How ever will we survive without your profound insights and mediocre music?"
Another mocked: "Finally some peace and quiet," as a third posted: "And herein lies the end of manic episode for the ages."
West's downfall came when the rapper returned to X to post a handful of statements just days after he was bashed regarding his wife Bianca Censori''s completely sheer dress at the Grammy Awards.
He took to the social media platform to post numerous unhinged messages for hours about many different topics.
The disturbing rants included West making remarks favoring Adolf Hitler, with one claiming: "I'm a Nazi."
In other tweets, he said he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh."
He also railed on the reaction to Censori's see-through gown, gloating: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."
West continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."
After the shocking, nearly naked stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards, many fans expressed their concern for the young model after she appeared to be hesitant to remove her coat on the red carpet.
West tweeted: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."
West also stressed he was "in a good space" mentally and making the controversial comments – which were condemned as racist, sexist, tone-deaf, misogynistic and ignorant by social media users and multiple celebrities – had left him with a sense of peace.
Regarding Swift, he tweeted: "IF IT'S ABOUT THE CULTURE... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE."