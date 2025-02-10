West's downfall came when the rapper returned to X to post a handful of statements just days after he was bashed regarding his wife Bianca Censori''s completely sheer dress at the Grammy Awards.

He took to the social media platform to post numerous unhinged messages for hours about many different topics.

The disturbing rants included West making remarks favoring Adolf Hitler, with one claiming: "I'm a Nazi."

In other tweets, he said he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh."

He also railed on the reaction to Censori's see-through gown, gloating: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."

West continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."

After the shocking, nearly naked stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards, many fans expressed their concern for the young model after she appeared to be hesitant to remove her coat on the red carpet.

West tweeted: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."