Royal Recluse Prince Andrew Set to Hit By MORE Shame With New Bombshell Book Exposing His and Ex-Wife Fergie's VERY Bizarre Lives Set for Release

Author Andrew Lownie upcoming tell-all, The Controversial Lives of the Duke and Duchess of York, claims to expose the "truth" about the former couple's four-decade long relationship.

Prince Andrew has been dished another crushing blow as a royal biographer sets to release a tell-all on the embattled monarch's marriage to ex-wife Sarah Ferguson , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew and Ferguson were married from 1986 to 1996.

During a recent interview discussing his tell-all, Lownie didn't hold back when he characterized Andrew, 64, and Ferguson, 65, as "roleless" and being more concerned with maintaining their high standards of living, regardless of costs.

The royal biographer said: "Their marriage was in trouble within weeks of their 1986 wedding."

Lownie additionally claimed his book would include the full story behind the infamous "toe-sucking" images of the Duchess of York and Texan Steven Wyatt – as well as how the pictures were exposed by the media.