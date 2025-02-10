Royal Recluse Prince Andrew Set to Hit By MORE Shame With New Bombshell Book Exposing His and Ex-Wife Fergie's VERY Bizarre Lives Set for Release
Prince Andrew has been dished another crushing blow as a royal biographer sets to release a tell-all on the embattled monarch's marriage to ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Author Andrew Lownie upcoming tell-all, The Controversial Lives of the Duke and Duchess of York, claims to expose the "truth" about the former couple's four-decade long relationship.
During a recent interview discussing his tell-all, Lownie didn't hold back when he characterized Andrew, 64, and Ferguson, 65, as "roleless" and being more concerned with maintaining their high standards of living, regardless of costs.
The royal biographer said: "Their marriage was in trouble within weeks of their 1986 wedding."
Lownie additionally claimed his book would include the full story behind the infamous "toe-sucking" images of the Duchess of York and Texan Steven Wyatt – as well as how the pictures were exposed by the media.
After speaking with more than 100 sources, Lownie alleged the couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have been deliberately shut out by their uncle, King Charles, and his modern "slimmed down monarchy" after doing a deep dive on Charles and Andrew's fractured brotherhood.
But Andrew's personal life wont be the sole focus of the book.
He added: "Sarah's story is equally compelling, marked by ambition and financial recklessness."
Lownie noted Ferguson continues to live beyond her means and surpasses even that of other notable royals, including Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
At one time, the author claimed Ferguson had "five times as many staff as (Princess) Diana" and had High Court writs filed against her for failing to pay her bills.
The author compared Ferguson's power over her ex-husband to Wallace Simpson's over Edward.
The royal biographer isn't the only one said to be keenly aware of the "power" Ferguson holds over Andrew. Despite divorcing in 1996, the ex-couple have continued to live together at the the Royal Lodge.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were said to want Ferguson to convince Andrew to "completely withdraw from royal life."
An insider said Charles' patience with his brother is "wearing thin" as Andrew continues to bring shame to the Crown with his controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein and hiring an alleged Chinese spy as a "business advisor."
They continued: "He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits. I can’t see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy."
Royal editor Ingrid Seward added: "Andrew should take it on himself and decline both invites. It would be the gentlemanly thing to do so he isn’t embarrassing the King. But Andrew is pretty thick-skinned and maybe we have to rely on the influence of Fergie."
The insider said Andrew would have to deal with the consequences of his own actions, but Charles could continue to put distance between himself and his brother to protect the royal family, adding: "The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation. Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother."