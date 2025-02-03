Taylor Swift Stuns in Chiefs Red Dress at 2025 Grammy Awards — As Fans Suspect Singer Sent Sexy Message to Boyfriend Travis Kelce Amid Engagement Rumors
Taylor Swift made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night — and all eyes were on her legs as fans claimed she sent a sexy message to her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
RadarOnline.com can report the 35-year-old nominated artist posed in a very tiny bright red dress while attending the event solo without her NFL man as he prepares for the Super Bowl next weekend.
On Sunday night, the Lover singer wore a tiny red dress that seemed to pay tribute to the NFL star's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as it was a similar shade to the team's red color scheme.
But the eye-catching outfit wasn't the only tribute she paid to her boyfriend – fans also noticed a leg chain draped over her thigh that featured a red "T" – which is possibly for the football player.
After spotting the accessory, fans took to social media to rave about the daring piece.
One wrote: "Sexy lady in red with a 'T' chain on her upper leg!"
Another said: "Taylor Swift was an absolute vision in a sparkling red minidress by Vivienne Westwood, paired with fierce red sandal heels by Casadei. And can we talk about that personal flair? The 'T' charm detail on her leg chain is everything! Stunning!"
A third tweeted: "CHIEFS RED WITH A 'T' LEG CHAIN... Taylor Allison Swift, get off the floor."
A fourth added: "THE T CHAIN ON HER LEG, oh Taylor Swift...."
Before sending the internet into a frenzy over her leg chain, Swift sparked a wave of speculation among fans about a possible engagement after wearing a certain accessory to a recent football game.
The singer attended the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, where Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to go to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.
The singer wore a black Louis Vuitton coat, red tights, a black pleated skirt, and a black beanie...and was noticeably one of the only people who still wore gloves inside a heated skybox.
Fans took to social media to question if Kelce popped the question to the singer.
One wrote: "Not a lot of people in that suite wearing gloves. Could Taylor be hiding the ring?!"
Another added: "Us: OMG, we’ll know if she has a ring on that finger. Taylor: What if I wear gloves?"
A third said: "Swifties want to know: are the gloves hiding a ring? Caitlin [Clark was] not wearing gloves. Was Taylor colder than Caitlin?"
The couple's romance started back in the summer of 2023 and became public after Swift attended her first NFL to support her man that September.
After keeping it private for a few months, the two certainly are no longer shy about showing their support for each other's careers.