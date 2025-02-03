Taylor Swift Stuns in Chiefs Red Dress at 2025 Grammy Awards — As Fans Suspect Singer Sent Sexy Message to Boyfriend Travis Kelce Amid Engagement Rumors

RadarOnline.com can report the 35-year-old nominated artist posed in a very tiny bright red dress while attending the event solo without her NFL man as he prepares for the Super Bowl next weekend.

Taylor Swift made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night — and all eyes were on her legs as fans claimed she sent a sexy message to her boyfriend Travis Kelce .

But the eye-catching outfit wasn't the only tribute she paid to her boyfriend – fans also noticed a leg chain draped over her thigh that featured a red "T" – which is possibly for the football player.

On Sunday night, the Lover singer wore a tiny red dress that seemed to pay tribute to the NFL star's team, the Kansas City Chiefs , as it was a similar shade to the team's red color scheme.

After spotting the accessory, fans took to social media to rave about the daring piece.

One wrote: "Sexy lady in red with a 'T' chain on her upper leg!"

Another said: "Taylor Swift was an absolute vision in a sparkling red minidress by Vivienne Westwood, paired with fierce red sandal heels by Casadei. And can we talk about that personal flair? The 'T' charm detail on her leg chain is everything! Stunning!"

A third tweeted: "CHIEFS RED WITH A 'T' LEG CHAIN... Taylor Allison Swift, get off the floor."

A fourth added: "THE T CHAIN ON HER LEG, oh Taylor Swift...."