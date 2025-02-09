Secrets of Donald Trump's 'Plot' to Boot Prince Harry out of U.S. — As Royal Exile's Visa Drugs Scandal Deepens
Firebrand Donald Trump's historic reclaiming of the presidency is Prince Harry's worst nightmare, as the anti-immigrant crusader could soon send the renegade royal packing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I wouldn't protect him (from deportation)," Trump declared before taking the oath of office for the second time.
"He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."
Now, we can reveal it largely IS "down" to him – and the wheels are likely already in motion to kick Prince Harry out of the U.S. along with countless other unwanted immigrants.
As recently reported, Harry's legal immigration status could be jeopardized if he lied about his drug use on his 2020 visa application.
Under federal law, that would be enough to get him a one-way ticket home to the U.K. or perhaps a third country where Harry, 40, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 43, would be more welcome.
In his best-selling memoir Spare, Harry confessed to using several drugs, including cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.
"No doubt Harry now regrets being so candid in his book," one royal observer said. "It could ultimately cost him his posh California life."
Meanwhile, the right-wing Heritage Foundation has long been pressing for the Department of Homeland Security to make Prince Harry's immigration documents public.
Last year, a judge decided they should remain private, but that ruling could be eradicated with one sweep of Trump's pen!
Sources now say that could happen "within weeks".
Besides showing disdain for Prince Harry, vengeful Trump has also said he's "no fan" of "nasty" Markle, who has disparaged him publicly and supported Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
He may even believe that deporting Prince Harry will poll well because the Sussexes have come under increasing fire in the U.S. for what some people see as shameless displays of self-promotion.
"Harry has good reason to fear that Trump may want revenge, not (only) to punish the prince for undermining the royal family, who the new president reveres," noted British journalist Tom Bower – adding: "Their poll ratings have fallen further, so any punitive action Trump took could boost the new president's ratings."
If Prince Harry, Markle and their kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, are ultimately forced to leave their luxurious $14million Montecito, Calif., mansion, sources said they're likely to settle in Portugal, where they recently purchased a $4.7million home.
Our royal source said: "It seems they already have a backup plan."