Firebrand Donald Trump's historic reclaiming of the presidency is Prince Harry's worst nightmare, as the anti-immigrant crusader could soon send the renegade royal packing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I wouldn't protect him (from deportation)," Trump declared before taking the oath of office for the second time.

"He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Now, we can reveal it largely IS "down" to him – and the wheels are likely already in motion to kick Prince Harry out of the U.S. along with countless other unwanted immigrants.