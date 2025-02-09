Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Prince Harry

Secrets of Donald Trump's 'Plot' to Boot Prince Harry out of U.S. — As Royal Exile's Visa Drugs Scandal Deepens

trump plot oust prince harry visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump may be set to boot Prince Harry out of America.

Feb. 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Firebrand Donald Trump's historic reclaiming of the presidency is Prince Harry's worst nightmare, as the anti-immigrant crusader could soon send the renegade royal packing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I wouldn't protect him (from deportation)," Trump declared before taking the oath of office for the second time.

"He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Now, we can reveal it largely IS "down" to him – and the wheels are likely already in motion to kick Prince Harry out of the U.S. along with countless other unwanted immigrants.

Article continues below advertisement
trump plot oust prince harry visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Trump's presidency could spell serious trouble for Harry's U.S. residency rights.

Article continues below advertisement

As recently reported, Harry's legal immigration status could be jeopardized if he lied about his drug use on his 2020 visa application.

Under federal law, that would be enough to get him a one-way ticket home to the U.K. or perhaps a third country where Harry, 40, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 43, would be more welcome.

In his best-selling memoir Spare, Harry confessed to using several drugs, including cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.

"No doubt Harry now regrets being so candid in his book," one royal observer said. "It could ultimately cost him his posh California life."

Article continues below advertisement
trump plot oust prince harry visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Sources said Harry wants to 'reconnect' and 'rebuild' his relationship with his family and bring his kids back to the U.K. – which could be a good thing considering he may have no choice but to go grovelling back to them.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the right-wing Heritage Foundation has long been pressing for the Department of Homeland Security to make Prince Harry's immigration documents public.

Last year, a judge decided they should remain private, but that ruling could be eradicated with one sweep of Trump's pen!

Sources now say that could happen "within weeks".

Besides showing disdain for Prince Harry, vengeful Trump has also said he's "no fan" of "nasty" Markle, who has disparaged him publicly and supported Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Article continues below advertisement
trump plot oust prince harry visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Harry's past drug confessions may now threaten his American dream.

Article continues below advertisement

He may even believe that deporting Prince Harry will poll well because the Sussexes have come under increasing fire in the U.S. for what some people see as shameless displays of self-promotion.

"Harry has good reason to fear that Trump may want revenge, not (only) to punish the prince for undermining the royal family, who the new president reveres," noted British journalist Tom Bower – adding: "Their poll ratings have fallen further, so any punitive action Trump took could boost the new president's ratings."

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Composite photo of Donald Trump, Elon Musk

Elon Musk 'Takes Over' for President Trump in Oval Office in TIME's Controversial Cover as Critics Rage Magazine 'Trying to Divide' Don and his 'First Buddy'

Composite photo of the Pentagon.

Deep State Exposed! Secret Military Files Reveal Pentagon's Terror Attacks on U.S. Soil, Plans to Bomb Cities and Massacre Civilians to Ignite War — And 'False Flag' Plot to Blow Up Planes and Boats

Article continues below advertisement
trump plot oust prince harry visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Markle and Harry could relocate to Portugal if forced out of the U.S.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If Prince Harry, Markle and their kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, are ultimately forced to leave their luxurious $14million Montecito, Calif., mansion, sources said they're likely to settle in Portugal, where they recently purchased a $4.7million home.

Our royal source said: "It seems they already have a backup plan."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.