HOT PHOTOS! Kandi Buruss at Sergio Hudson NYFW 2025 Collection show; MYA kicks off Runway 7 Fashion Show in NYC

hot photos feb radar online pp
Source: Kessler Studio;Getty

Feb. 9 2025, Updated 3:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

RADAR ONLINE has all the latest photos of the hottest celebrities- Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up too!

sergiohudsonfwvip
Source: Greg Kessler/Kessler Studio

Kandi Buruss and daughter Riley Buruss attend the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 Collection show at NeueHouse Madison Square on Friday February 7th 2025.

mya
Source: Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Runway 7).

MYA kicks off the “Adore Me” lingerie showcase with her 2001 hit Lady Marmalade during Runway 7’s NYFW at Sony Hall.

richthekids
Source: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Runway 7)

Rich the Kid performs during Runway 7’sNYFW 9 PM showcase at Sony Hall on Friday, February 7, featuring Creators Inc. and their LA-based swimwear line, CI Swimwear, alongside designers Jordan Carpenter and Mia Swimwear, with contemporary artist Sergey Kir.

movib
Source: MOVI INC

Ciara attends the EA Sports Madden Bowl at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday February 7th ahead of SuperBowl LIX.

jordynwoods bfa
Source: BFA

Jordyn Woods in attendance as NYLON kicked off New York Fashion Week with NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition at Jean’s in NYC. Presented by Maybelline New York, the after-hours celebration of style, music, and nightlife featured a star-studded guest list and high-energy DJ sets by Jake Shore and Charly Jordan.

christopherjohnroger kelly
Source: Shana Jade Trajanoska

Christopher John Rogers celebrates the spirit of individuality and style at his after party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label for his much-anticipated return to the official New York Fashion Week calendar.

kekepalmer
Source: Greg Kesslet/Kessler Studio)
Keke Palmer attends the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at NeueHouse Madison Square during NYFW on Friday February 7th

alojin
Source: ALO

Alo has officially launched their latest campaign, "Wellness Begins with Self-Love, starring Jin. This campaign reflects Alo and Jin’s shared commitment to mindfulness, balance, and self-care.

