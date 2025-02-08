HOT PHOTOS! Kandi Buruss at Sergio Hudson NYFW 2025 Collection show; MYA kicks off Runway 7 Fashion Show in NYC
Kandi Buruss and daughter Riley Buruss attend the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 Collection show at NeueHouse Madison Square on Friday February 7th 2025.
MYA kicks off the “Adore Me” lingerie showcase with her 2001 hit Lady Marmalade during Runway 7’s NYFW at Sony Hall.
Rich the Kid performs during Runway 7’sNYFW 9 PM showcase at Sony Hall on Friday, February 7, featuring Creators Inc. and their LA-based swimwear line, CI Swimwear, alongside designers Jordan Carpenter and Mia Swimwear, with contemporary artist Sergey Kir.
Ciara attends the EA Sports Madden Bowl at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday February 7th ahead of SuperBowl LIX.
Jordyn Woods in attendance as NYLON kicked off New York Fashion Week with NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition at Jean’s in NYC. Presented by Maybelline New York, the after-hours celebration of style, music, and nightlife featured a star-studded guest list and high-energy DJ sets by Jake Shore and Charly Jordan.
Christopher John Rogers celebrates the spirit of individuality and style at his after party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label for his much-anticipated return to the official New York Fashion Week calendar.
Keke Palmer attends the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at NeueHouse Madison Square during NYFW on Friday February 7th
Alo has officially launched their latest campaign, "Wellness Begins with Self-Love, starring Jin. This campaign reflects Alo and Jin’s shared commitment to mindfulness, balance, and self-care.