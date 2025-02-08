Sir Elton John's Brutal Last Days: Ailing 'Rocket Man' Singer, 77, Tells How He Has 'New Respect for the Blind' After Being Robbed of His Sight — And Why He Can't Bear to Listen to His Own Music

The musician also delved into his musical catalog for the 2024 Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.

He told Mills: "It just brought back so many memories for me.

"What I was most surprised about is that the music we made from 1970-1975 was so good!

"I don't listen to my stuff, but we made a lot of great records. We made 13 albums in that time plus singles, plus B-sides, and we toured, and we worked and the momentum was incredible."

John later clarified why he's reluctant to watch old footage from his career, explaining: "I never watch anything about me because I just don't like to look at myself very often. I'm not one to bask in my success."

Even though he called it a "tense" experience, John ultimately "really loved" reflecting on his historic career in the documentary.

He shared: "I thought it really nailed what I thought my career had been and how it's turned out to be and that was the whole point of it, you know – it's never too late."