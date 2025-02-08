Sir Elton John's Brutal Last Days: Ailing 'Rocket Man' Singer, 77, Tells How He Has 'New Respect for the Blind' After Being Robbed of His Sight — And Why He Can't Bear to Listen to His Own Music
Sir Elton John is coming to terms with getting older and retiring from tours after he began to lose his eyesight.
The six-time Grammy winner shared how he struggles to listen to his own music that made him a household name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Rocket Man singer shared how his wayning eyesight has given him a new perspective on the visually impaired.
During a recent interview, John revealed: "I'm an optimist permanently."
"I've got bad eyesight at the moment. There have been days where I've been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am. I've got a new respect for sight-impaired people and people who are totally blind, some of whom I'm in touch with. But to hell with it, I've got a great life, and hopefully my sight will improve.
"What she's saying is I've overcome a lot. This is not going to beat me. I've beaten addiction, I've beaten health issues, and I can pick myself up and dust myself off."
During another interview on BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Friday, February 7, the Your Song singer confessed: "I wouldn't go and put my old music on."
John told host Scott Mills that he did recently have to dive back into his classic recordings to approve a live album and was "astounded" by some of his older music.
He said: "I had to listen to that, but actually I really enjoyed it and I was quite surprised how good it was."
The musician also delved into his musical catalog for the 2024 Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.
He told Mills: "It just brought back so many memories for me.
"What I was most surprised about is that the music we made from 1970-1975 was so good!
"I don't listen to my stuff, but we made a lot of great records. We made 13 albums in that time plus singles, plus B-sides, and we toured, and we worked and the momentum was incredible."
John later clarified why he's reluctant to watch old footage from his career, explaining: "I never watch anything about me because I just don't like to look at myself very often. I'm not one to bask in my success."
Even though he called it a "tense" experience, John ultimately "really loved" reflecting on his historic career in the documentary.
He shared: "I thought it really nailed what I thought my career had been and how it's turned out to be and that was the whole point of it, you know – it's never too late."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 77-year-old singer has already begun thinking of the end of his life amid numerous health scares over the years.
"On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, 'He was a great dad,'" John previously said.
John shares two kids – sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 – with husband David Furnish.
In the Disney+ documentary, the music legend discussed the major milestones he'll likely miss in his young kids lives.
He said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality. Not so much David, but me... (My sons) love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, (and) I would love to be around forever.
"I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know. So that's why I want to use the best time – the best of my time – while I'm around.
"Time together is so wonderful and so precious."