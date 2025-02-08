Epic Nine-Hour Documentary Featuring Attack Allegations Against Prince Suddenly Binned by Netflix After Battle With Singer's Estate — Sparking 'Abuse Cover-Up Theories'
A documentary chronicling the life and career of the late musical icon Prince has been abruptly shelved by Netflix.
The decision comes amidst allegations of abuse against the Purple Rain legend, which have cast a dark shadow over the project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The documentary by filmmaker Ezra Edelman, which had been in the making for more than five years, was set to provide fans with an intimate look into the enigmatic musician's life. However, after new executors of Prince's estate viewed a cut of the film containing allegations of physical and emotional abuse, the project was halted.
In one interview, Prince's ex-lover Jill Jones claimed he punched her in the face "over and over" one night in 1984.
Another former lover, Susannah Melvoin, reportedly said the Little Red Corvette singer-songwriter emotionally manipulated her and told her not to leave the house while monitoring her calls in an effort to keep her away from her sister after moving in with the musician.
Edelman found himself at odds with the estate's administrators, who demanded changes to the documentary after viewing an early cut.
Attorney L. Londell McMillan, an estate administrator, handed over 17 pages of notes demanding changes after seeing an edit of the film.
Despite making some alterations, the director ultimately stood his ground on certain aspects of the film, leading to its cancellation.
A source said: "The dumping of this documentary after years of work has started a lot of talk Prince's estate only want to present a clean-cut image of him."
After news came out about how the documentary wouldn't see the light of day, McMillan offered up a further explanation while coming to the defense of Prince.
The lawyer shared: "(Prince) had human flaws, as we all do, but he was a great man, greatest artist ever, philanthropist, innovator, and he helped many people, including me. People can say what they want but won't use his platform to do it."
Following the controversy surrounding the scrapped documentary, Prince's estate has brokered a new deal with Netflix to produce a different film focusing on the artist's legacy.
The new project aims to steer clear of the abuse allegations which doomed the original production.
Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was a musical prodigy whose eclectic blend of genres earned him worldwide acclaim.
With 39 albums to his name, the artist left behind a treasure trove of unreleased material stored in a vault beneath his home.
Since his untimely death in 2016 from a fentanyl overdose, his estate has released posthumous collections of his unheard works.
Prince's impact on the music industry is undeniable, with his innovative sound and electrifying performances captivating audiences for decades.
The Minneapolis native's genre-defying music, encompassing funk, rock, R&B, soul, and more, solidified his status as one of the greatest musical artists of all time.
Throughout his career, the pop star has earned seven Grammys and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.