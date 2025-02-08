Epic Nine-Hour Documentary Featuring Attack Allegations Against Prince Suddenly Binned by Netflix After Battle With Singer's Estate — Sparking 'Abuse Cover-Up Theories'

Edelman found himself at odds with the estate's administrators, who demanded changes to the documentary after viewing an early cut.

Attorney L. Londell McMillan, an estate administrator, handed over 17 pages of notes demanding changes after seeing an edit of the film.

Despite making some alterations, the director ultimately stood his ground on certain aspects of the film, leading to its cancellation.

A source said: "The dumping of this documentary after years of work has started a lot of talk Prince's estate only want to present a clean-cut image of him."

After news came out about how the documentary wouldn't see the light of day, McMillan offered up a further explanation while coming to the defense of Prince.

The lawyer shared: "(Prince) had human flaws, as we all do, but he was a great man, greatest artist ever, philanthropist, innovator, and he helped many people, including me. People can say what they want but won't use his platform to do it."