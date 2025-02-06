Sex Scandal That Dogged Irv Gotti Until Death: We Reveal How Late Murder Inc Records Boss Passed Away After Being Sued for 'Sexual Assault and Abuse' — As 50 Cents Brutally Trolls Late Music Mogul
Murder Inc. Records founder Irv Gotti died after bing sued for sexual assault and abuse, which rapper 50 Cent trolled him over following his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gotti passed away aged 54 on February 5, months after an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against him in Miami, Florida, alleging he sexually assaulted and abused her over a two-year period from 2020 to 2022.
According to court document, the woman – identified as Jane Doe in the filing – met the music producer through a mutual friend at a poker game in 2020.
After they were introduced, Doe claimed Gotti invited her on a vacation to St. Martin, during which she further alleged he coerced her into having sex with him.
The lawsuit stated: "Gotti specifically threatened Plaintiff that he would send her home if she did not comply with his demands. Accordingly, and due to his power and influence in the music world, she complied."
Following the vacation, Doe and Gotti entered a relationship which lasted until 2022.
Doe alleged over the course of their relationship, she "suffered constant abuse."
In one alleged incident, which was said to have taken place in January 2022, Doe claimed Gotti forced her to perform oral sex on him in an elevator of a Miami hotel. Doe claimed this happened again later that evening in the back of an Uber.
The lawsuit continued: "As a result of this sexually abusive relationship, plaintiff has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward."
Doe's lawyer, Adriana AlcaldeIn, said: "She's suffered a lot."
Alcaldeln noted the #MeToo movement helped Doe come forward with the lawsuit, adding: "Now I think women feel a little more empowered to tell their story."
A rep for Gotti denied the accusations, claiming they "represent an affront to women who have truly suffered abuse."
They added: "Mr. Gotti has been surrounded by strong women the entirety of his life – his mother, five sisters, and daughter. The top employees at his company are women. Mr. Gotti’s relationship with women have been characterized by mutual respect, honesty, and empathy.
"Mr. Gotti’s reputation has been placed at issue. He will address this baseless claim in the courts and seek total vindication."
Meanwhile, Gotti's rival, 50 Cent, wasted no time in trolling the embattled producer mere hours after his death.
50 Cent took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 5, and posted a photo of himself smoking hookah while sitting next to a fake tombstone that read "RIP."
The rapper captioned the post: "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him (dove emoji) LOL."
He additionally shared a photo of Gotti in the same carousel post.