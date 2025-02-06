Sex Scandal That Dogged Irv Gotti Until Death: We Reveal How Late Murder Inc Records Boss Passed Away After Being Sued for 'Sexual Assault and Abuse' — As 50 Cents Brutally Trolls Late Music Mogul

According to court document, the woman – identified as Jane Doe in the filing – met the music producer through a mutual friend at a poker game in 2020.

After they were introduced, Doe claimed Gotti invited her on a vacation to St. Martin, during which she further alleged he coerced her into having sex with him.

The lawsuit stated: "Gotti specifically threatened Plaintiff that he would send her home if she did not comply with his demands. Accordingly, and due to his power and influence in the music world, she complied."