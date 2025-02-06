Your tip
Now Kanye West Goes 'Totally Naked' on Red Carpet: Fully-Frontal AI Meme of Scandal-Dogged Rapper Goes Viral After Wife Bianca Censori's Nude Grammys Stunt

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori AI
Source: X.com/@Nancysoulcycle

An AI image reversed the nude roles of West and Censori.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Looks like it's Kanye West's turn to strut down the red carpet in his birthday suit – at least, virtually.

RadarOnine.com has learned a photoshopped spoof of the controversial singer and wife Bianca Censori has taken the internet by storm after her body-baring Grammys outfit.

Days after Censori shocked the music world by appearing nearly naked on the Grammy red carpet, someone online used the magic of AI technology to make the Australian architect and her rap star hubby switch roles.

The faux photo placed the couple in front of a backdrop for the recently held Fire Aid fundraiser. Censori, 30, was digitally dressed in West's typical all black t-shirt with matching black pants. Her hair was slicked back, and she was given a black pair of sunglasses.

West, however, was his own piece of work. The 47-year-old was depicted with some black knee-high boots...and nothing else.

The Gold Digger singer was photoshopped with a sad face, bulging belly, and one strategically placed black box.

bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

The spoof flipped their Grammy night outfits.

Needless to say, social media went wild over the pic shared on X by a user with the name @Nancysoulcycle, which already has more than 5 million views and over 60,000 retweets.

In the comments section, there were several jokes noting the creator as "pretty generous with that black box" or stating: "The black square is too big, don't flatter him."

Another person came to Censori's aid, tweeting: "Someone needs to free that woman, l think she's a prisoner."

While one noted: "Omg he’d hate this so much which makes me love it so much more. This is what really should have happened!!!"

bianca censori grammys red carpet radar logo
Source: MEGA

West was slammed for seeming to force her into wearing the non-outfit outfit.

Whatever West was trying to achieve by parading Censori around in a completely transparent dress with no underwear seems to have backfired on him.

Critics were quick to slam the stunt, and now even many of his own fans have expressed their displeasure with the Australian architect's display.

The attacks seem to be taking a toll, as the Gold Digger singer personally shot back at one damning reaction.

The rapper posted on his Instagram page showing searches for Bianca skyrocketing, to which a photographer and art director named Chiara Glionna commented: "It's an easy win when a man puts a naked woman on screen."

Something about that seemed to really get Ye's goat, as he turned his focus on Glionna, and her personal Instagram page.

West targeted her latest two photos, which feature some model photography Glionna looks to have taken. In the comments section, West referenced her words, commenting only "Easy win."

Fans rushed to Glionna's defense, leaving their own comments under the picture as a direct response to West.

One person commented: "Your work is beautiful, all Kanye did was give you a spotlight you deserve."

Another person agreed: "So many people are thinking exactly what she said."

While a third noted: "Kanye likes to destroy people."

Escalating the battle between fan and foe, Glionna reposted West's comments on her Instagram stories – taking the opportunity to call him out.

"Seriously, Mr. West," she posted on one story, following it with a laughing emoji.

On another, she added: "And he is still not understanding the point of what I said ... it's not all man (sic) but always one of them."

