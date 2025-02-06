Now Kanye West Goes 'Totally Naked' on Red Carpet: Fully-Frontal AI Meme of Scandal-Dogged Rapper Goes Viral After Wife Bianca Censori's Nude Grammys Stunt

Days after Censori shocked the music world by appearing nearly naked on the Grammy red carpet, someone online used the magic of AI technology to make the Australian architect and her rap star hubby switch roles.

The faux photo placed the couple in front of a backdrop for the recently held Fire Aid fundraiser. Censori, 30, was digitally dressed in West's typical all black t-shirt with matching black pants. Her hair was slicked back, and she was given a black pair of sunglasses.

West, however, was his own piece of work. The 47-year-old was depicted with some black knee-high boots...and nothing else.

The Gold Digger singer was photoshopped with a sad face, bulging belly, and one strategically placed black box.