Tom Cruise Accused of Launching Into 'Weird and Terrible' Way of 'Hijacking' Victoria Beckham's Celeb-Packed 50th Birthday Bash

But his dancing left guests unimpressed, namely Scary Spice.

Mel, 49, explained: "We were at Victoria's 50th birthday and her son, Cruz, started singing Mama on the guitar and David (Beckham) was like pushing us all up.

"All five of us were singing and then Tom Cruise made a circle and he did that dance from that movie, for some reason. We were all dancing away and he goes 'Come on, man! Come on!' He starts getting together this circle.

"So he goes in the circle first — Tom Cruise! — and starts doing all this . . . (imitates gyrating).

“I went 'Oh my God!' and that’s why I left the circle. It was the weirdest dance."

She added: "It was terrible."