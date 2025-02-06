Tom Cruise Accused of Launching Into 'Weird and Terrible' Way of 'Hijacking' Victoria Beckham's Celeb-Packed 50th Birthday Bash
Tom Cruise attempted to hijack Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations with a cringeworthy dance routine, according to Spice Girl Mel B.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, 62, tried to replicate the over-the-top moves deployed by his character in 2008 movie Tropic Thunder, the bale and overweight movie producer Les Grossman, at the A-list bash held in London last April.
But his dancing left guests unimpressed, namely Scary Spice.
Mel, 49, explained: "We were at Victoria's 50th birthday and her son, Cruz, started singing Mama on the guitar and David (Beckham) was like pushing us all up.
"All five of us were singing and then Tom Cruise made a circle and he did that dance from that movie, for some reason. We were all dancing away and he goes 'Come on, man! Come on!' He starts getting together this circle.
"So he goes in the circle first — Tom Cruise! — and starts doing all this . . . (imitates gyrating).
“I went 'Oh my God!' and that’s why I left the circle. It was the weirdest dance."
She added: "It was terrible."
Cruise grew close to the Beckhams when the British couple moved to America after former England international footballer David joined MLS side L.A. Galaxy in 2007.
The trio were regularly seen out publicly at events together, alongside Cruise's then-wife, Katie Holmes.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week health nut Cruise is now taking deep dives in oxygen tanks and controlling his breathing patterns in extreme ways as an anti-aging effort.
The high-flying Top Gun hero, 62, recently revealed he's prepping himself for an underwater role.
"The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths, to the skies, I can't wait to share more with you," Cruise gushed on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself floating in H20.
However, an insider has warned: "Tom is always pushing his body to improve.
"A few years ago, he started to get interested in all aspects of breathing and how dialing it in can be a game-changer for overall health.
The first thing he did was taping his mouth shut at night to ensure that he was breathing through his nose."
The source added: "It's bizarre because he looks like he's in some sort of hostage situation every time he goes to bed, but he claims it's done wonders for his health.
"Tom had a special tank built where he can practice holding his breath underwaterevery day. It's part of his insane workout routine now.
"On top of his cold plunges and his breathing challenges and daily cryotherapy, he now goes to these hyperbaric oxygen chambers several times a week to binge oxygen. He swears it's helping to keep him young!"
Others have warned he is "risking death" with the plunges as they can devastate internal organs and caused brain damage if anything goes wrong.