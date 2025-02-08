We Reveal the Evidence Showing Bianca Censori WAS Onboard With Stripping Naked on Grammys Red Carpet — And Why Shock Stunt May All Have Been a Way for Her 'Controlling' Husband Kanye West to Attack His Ex Kim Kardashian

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a few days after the Grammys stunt, Kanye took to X with a series of vile, anti-Semitic, misogynist rants, in which he shared: "I have dominion over my wife, this aint no woke as feminist s---... people say the red carpet look was her decision... I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to, but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval."

He also pleaded to President Donald Trump to release fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution before calling himself a Nazi.

Ye made several posts on X claiming, "I AM A NAZI" and "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B------".

An associate close to the rapper told The Daily Mail: "I'm afraid that it's very possible that he did this to impress Kim."

Kim refers to Kardashian, the reality TV star and global celebrity who was Kanye's first wife and the mother of his four children.