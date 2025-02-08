We Reveal the Evidence Showing Bianca Censori WAS Onboard With Stripping Naked on Grammys Red Carpet — And Why Shock Stunt May All Have Been a Way for Her 'Controlling' Husband Kanye West to Attack His Ex Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori was allegedly fully on board with the naked red carpet stunt her husband, Kanye West, put together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, Censori walked the red carpet naked except for a hint of mesh, causing a media frenzy. Ye defended the act, claiming it was a collaborative and artistic endeavor between the couple.
The public has been divided, with concerns raised about Bianca's consent and Kanye's intentions. While some believe it was a move to impress his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, others argue it was a display of artistic expression.
Kanye insisted they'd worked together and "tailored that invisible dress six times", claiming she was, in fact, a fully willing partner in the stunt.
A day later, he shared: "My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night. Thinking, wow, I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart, talented, brave and hot."
As West proudly declared on Instagram: "For clarity, February 4, 2025, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth."
He went on to proudly declare: "We beat the Grammies."
The Grammy stunt has cost Kanye a $20 million deal to play in Japan.
He had signed up to do two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May, but following his wife's naked display on the red carpet of the Grammys on Sunday night, his investors backed out.
A source revealed: "Kanye is just f------ up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan."
Despite facing backlash, Kanye remains committed to his artistic pursuits and is focusing on promoting his eldest daughter, North, as an up-and-coming artist in her own right.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a few days after the Grammys stunt, Kanye took to X with a series of vile, anti-Semitic, misogynist rants, in which he shared: "I have dominion over my wife, this aint no woke as feminist s---... people say the red carpet look was her decision... I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to, but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval."
He also pleaded to President Donald Trump to release fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution before calling himself a Nazi.
Ye made several posts on X claiming, "I AM A NAZI" and "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B------".
An associate close to the rapper told The Daily Mail: "I'm afraid that it's very possible that he did this to impress Kim."
Kim refers to Kardashian, the reality TV star and global celebrity who was Kanye's first wife and the mother of his four children.