'Godfather' Icon Al Pacino, 84, 'Being Taken for a Ride' By His Baby Mama Noor Alfallah: 'He Spoils Her Absolutely Rotten'

Gullible Godfather star Al Pacino spells baby mama Noor Alfallah rotten – and friends fear the aging actor is being taken for a ride, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's carrying a torch for her, and he has a child with her so it stands to reason he'll be taking care of Noor as well as other loved ones in his will, but the worry is that he will go overboard with her," warned a source.

Sources also say the star plans to hand Alfallah a huge chunk of his $120 million fortune when he kicks the bucket.