'Godfather' Icon Al Pacino, 84, 'Being Taken for a Ride' By His Baby Mama Noor Alfallah: 'He Spoils Her Absolutely Rotten'

Source: MEGA

Al Pacino, 84, is feared to be under Noor Alfallah's spell when it comes to cash handouts.

Feb. 8 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Gullible Godfather star Al Pacino spells baby mama Noor Alfallah rotten – and friends fear the aging actor is being taken for a ride, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's carrying a torch for her, and he has a child with her so it stands to reason he'll be taking care of Noor as well as other loved ones in his will, but the worry is that he will go overboard with her," warned a source.

Sources also say the star plans to hand Alfallah a huge chunk of his $120 million fortune when he kicks the bucket.

Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger, Eli Roth and Clint Eastwood have all been linked to Alfallah.

The 84-year-old lothario and the 30-year-old serial senior squeeze got together in 2022 and share son Roman – Alfallah’s first child and Al’s fourth. They split in October, but sources said the Scarface sucker is still bankrolling the Kuwaiti American maneater.

"Friends think he's way overgenerous to Noor, especially as they're not even dating anymore," a source added.

Noor, who was linked to Mick Jagger in 2017 when she was 23 and he was 74, has also dated Eli Roth, 52. and Clint Eastwood, 94 – and was seen romancing 69-year-old comic Bill Maher in November.

Source: MEGA

Maher's alleged fling with Alfallah apparently didn't faze Pacino, with pals worrying he's blindly funding her lavish lifestyle.

"It really upset Al when she started going out with Bill. The guy is someone he considers a friend," a source said.

"A lot of men would have tried to cut her off or gotten med, but not AL. He let it totally slide, and a lot of his friends think it's because he's convinced that he can't live without her."

Pacino was recently seen on a lavish dinner date with Alfallah.

"When people question why he's so easy on Noor no matter what she does, he gets very defensive. Fact is he's lonely, he loves her and likes her company," insisted our insider.

Source: MEGA

Pacino's pals say he's smitten, but with a $120million fortune on the line, they fear he has too much to lose.

But with a 54-year age gap and Alfallah's history of dating wealthy men old enough to be her grandpa, friends naturally question whether she's a gold digger, said a source.

They added: "It upsets him that she's accused of that, but he claims she's anything but. And anyway, Al's never been concerned about money. If he's got it, why not give it away."

"So, there's no doubt she'll be making out like a bandit when he finally keels over."

