Angelina Jolie's Six Kids 'Rebelling Against her Plan to Flee L.A.' After Devastating Wildfires — And Actress' 'Devastating' Oscar Snub
An irate Angelina Jolie is desperate to ditch Los Angeles after being cast as the villain in her divorce from Brad Pitt, but she has run into a major roadblock – her kids, who don't want to leave Tinseltown, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The Maleficent star was bitterly disappointed when she was snubbed for the Best Actress Golden Globe for Maria, her big comeback film and passion project about the opera diva Maria Callas.
She believes she lost to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres because the industry has scapegoated her for the bitter, long-drawn-out divorce from Pitt.
"Angie can't get out of Hollywood fast enough," an insider said. "She would love to start fresh somewhere else – either in Europe or Cambodia, where she's done so much humanitarian work."
According to the source, the actress, 49, wants her kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – to move with her.
"Angie assumed the kids would want to come with her, but what she underestimated was how attached they are to LA, where they have friends and want to launch their own careers," the source went on.
"The idea of abandoning all the opportunities in LA. to live overseas just isn't appealing to them and it's causing serious tension."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Angelina has been developing a huge plot of land in Battambang, Cambodia, where her charity, the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, is headquartered.
"For years, she's dreamed of having a family compound with all her children there," our source said.
"Unfortunately, it's gotten very complicated now that they're at an age where they have their own dreams and ambitions that don't align with hers."
Zahara is currently in her third year at Spelman College in Atlanta, while the rest of the Brangie Bunch live with her full time and are refusing to budge, added the source.
Ironically, Anjie has been instrumental in helping them launch their showbiz careers.
She has repeatedly hired Maddox and Pax to work on her films, and she coproduced the Broadway production of The Outsiders to nurture Vivienne's interest in theater.
"She's kind of shot herself in the foot because now her kids are passionate about the entertainment business, and moving to the middle of nowhere just isn't appealing," an insider said.
"It's made things very tricky for her because she really doesn't want to leave of them behind."