Angelina Jolie's Six Kids 'Rebelling Against her Plan to Flee L.A.' After Devastating Wildfires — And Actress' 'Devastating' Oscar Snub

She believes she lost to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres because the industry has scapegoated her for the bitter, long-drawn-out divorce from Pitt.

"Angie can't get out of Hollywood fast enough," an insider said. "She would love to start fresh somewhere else – either in Europe or Cambodia, where she's done so much humanitarian work."

According to the source, the actress, 49, wants her kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – to move with her.

"Angie assumed the kids would want to come with her, but what she underestimated was how attached they are to LA, where they have friends and want to launch their own careers," the source went on.

"The idea of abandoning all the opportunities in LA. to live overseas just isn't appealing to them and it's causing serious tension."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Angelina has been developing a huge plot of land in Battambang, Cambodia, where her charity, the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, is headquartered.