Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids 'Rebelling Against her Plan to Flee L.A.' After Devastating Wildfires — And Actress' 'Devastating' Oscar Snub

angelina jolie kids rebel leaving la wildfires oscar snub
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's kids are said to be against her plan to get out of L.A, for good.

Feb. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

An irate Angelina Jolie is desperate to ditch Los Angeles after being cast as the villain in her divorce from Brad Pitt, but she has run into a major roadblock – her kids, who don't want to leave Tinseltown, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The Maleficent star was bitterly disappointed when she was snubbed for the Best Actress Golden Globe for Maria, her big comeback film and passion project about the opera diva Maria Callas.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids rebel leaving la wildfires oscar snub
Source: MEGA

Jolie faces a major hurdle with her moving plans – as her kids are said to be refusing to leave Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

She believes she lost to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres because the industry has scapegoated her for the bitter, long-drawn-out divorce from Pitt.

"Angie can't get out of Hollywood fast enough," an insider said. "She would love to start fresh somewhere else – either in Europe or Cambodia, where she's done so much humanitarian work."

According to the source, the actress, 49, wants her kidsMaddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – to move with her.

"Angie assumed the kids would want to come with her, but what she underestimated was how attached they are to LA, where they have friends and want to launch their own careers," the source went on.

"The idea of abandoning all the opportunities in LA. to live overseas just isn't appealing to them and it's causing serious tension."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Angelina has been developing a huge plot of land in Battambang, Cambodia, where her charity, the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, is headquartered.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids rebel leaving la wildfires oscar snub
Source: MEGA

Despite dreams of a fresh start, Jolie's children aren't ready to give up their L.A. ambitions, insiders say.

Article continues below advertisement

"For years, she's dreamed of having a family compound with all her children there," our source said.

"Unfortunately, it's gotten very complicated now that they're at an age where they have their own dreams and ambitions that don't align with hers."

Zahara is currently in her third year at Spelman College in Atlanta, while the rest of the Brangie Bunch live with her full time and are refusing to budge, added the source.

Ironically, Anjie has been instrumental in helping them launch their showbiz careers.

She has repeatedly hired Maddox and Pax to work on her films, and she coproduced the Broadway production of The Outsiders to nurture Vivienne's interest in theater.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids rebel leaving la wildfires oscar snub
Source: MEGA

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and the rest of the Brangie Bunch stand firm against their mom's relocation plans, insiders have claimed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
paris jackson in love justin long skips prenup

Paris Jackson 'So in Love With Fiancé Justin Long' She is 'Ready to Moonwalk Down the Aisle WITHOUT a Pre-Nup'

Photo of Chelsea Handler and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Fans Demand Chelsea Handler 'Apologize' for Joking The Singer 'Fell In Love With A Munchkin' While Filming 'Wicked' — 'I'm Cringing So Much'

"She's kind of shot herself in the foot because now her kids are passionate about the entertainment business, and moving to the middle of nowhere just isn't appealing," an insider said.

"It's made things very tricky for her because she really doesn't want to leave of them behind."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.