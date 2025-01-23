Angelina Jolie 'Dragged Out Divorce' From Brad Pitt 'to Wring $80Million Out of Actor' As He Continues to Move On With Life With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon

Angelina Jolie has been accused of dragging out her eight year divorce with Brad Pitt to make her ex suffer emotionally and financially – and secure herself an $80million settlement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed the Fight Club star, 61, was eager to end the bickering and made multiple generous offers to the mother of his six kids – but stubborn Jolie, 49, ordered her attorneys to repeatedly reject his proposed settlements until she knew he was desperate and would cough up the most cash possible.