Angelina Jolie 'Dragged Out Divorce' From Brad Pitt 'to Wring $80Million Out of Actor' As He Continues to Move On With Life With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon
Angelina Jolie has been accused of dragging out her eight year divorce with Brad Pitt to make her ex suffer emotionally and financially – and secure herself an $80million settlement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claimed the Fight Club star, 61, was eager to end the bickering and made multiple generous offers to the mother of his six kids – but stubborn Jolie, 49, ordered her attorneys to repeatedly reject his proposed settlements until she knew he was desperate and would cough up the most cash possible.
An insider said: "She wanted to punish Brad, and she stalled the divorce for eight long years until she wore him down to the point where he would write her a check for any amount requested – and that's what happened."
According to the source, the Maria star will also get to keep the $11.5million she pocketed by selling a Winston Churchill painting that Pitt gifted her in 2011.
The insider added: "She's come out of this divorce a lot richer than she was."
As RadarOnline.com reported, after the pair's 2016 split, Jolie refused to give in to Pitt's demands for joint custody of their children – Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
And the four oldest kids appeared to have dropped Pitt from their surname.
The source said: "Angelina has accomplished her goal of completely alienating her kids from their father, and most of them have virtually no contact with him.
"Viv and Knox are still tied to the custody arrangement and see him from time to time. But Angelina will see to it that they, too, cut Brad out of their lives when they turn 18."
Meanwhile, sources snitched Jolie is still ripping Pitt – and claiming in court documents that he's "masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize control" of their French winery Chateau Miraval.
The former spouses are still duking it out over Jolie selling her 50 percent share of Miraval for $68million to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. Pitt claims her sale violated a verbal agreement promising neither of them would sell their stake without the other's approval.
While that battle is still brewing, friends of the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star say he's happy to be finally be free.
A source explained, "He's looking to the future," and noted that involves his girlfriend of two years – 34-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.
While the insider said there are no marriage plans, another source insisted: "Brad's hoping to marry Ines later this year.
"He also clings to the hope that he'll be able to repair his relationship with his kids."