Paris Jackson 'So in Love With Fiancé Justin Long' She is 'Ready to Moonwalk Down the Aisle WITHOUT a Pre-Nup'
Crazy-in-love Paris Jackson is so head over heels for new fiancé Justin Long she's ready to moonwalk down the aisle without a prenup, even though pals are warning her it could lead to disaster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Justin's a decent guy who's a steadily working musician, producer and songwriter," an insider said.
They added: "But he makes less than $100,000 a year. If things go south after he and Paris marry, she could be facing an ugly court battle and a world of hurt."
Paris has a fortune estimated at $150 million, most of which she inherited from her father, late music legend Michael Jackson.
Now the late singer's 26-year-old daughter wants to follow in his footsteps and launch a music career – and is leaning on 39-year-old Justin as she tries to get it off the ground.
Even though she recently revealed she has hit the five-year mark in her sobriety after years of alcoholism and heroin addiction, people in her inner circle fear that losing a substantial part of her fortune in a bitter divorce could put her recovery in Jeopardy.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Fans Demand Chelsea Handler 'Apologize' for Joking The Singer 'Fell In Love With A Munchkin' While Filming 'Wicked' — 'I'm Cringing So Much'
"Paris has battled substance abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts, but she has made great strides in her life," the insider added.
"But if this marriage doesn't work out, it's feared it will push her over the edge. At least having a prenuptial agreement in place could prevent a lot of future turmoil and give those who love her some peace of mind."