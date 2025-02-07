Bianca Censori to Join ONLYFANS? How Model Could Save Rescue Rapper From Financial Strains By Earning MILLIONS From Sex Tape on X-Rated Site

Baring-all Bianca Censori could pocket millions by going all in for an NSFW venture. Following her jaw-dropping naked appearance on the 2025 Grammys red carpet, OnlyFans insiders say the 30-year-old could rake in a seven-figure sum from nude content and sex tapes on the racy subscription platform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Censori could make millions in just days on OnlyFans by capitalizing on her nudity and filming sex tapes with Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Gillman, founder of adult management agency The Siren Group, claims the wife of Kanye West could become a multimillionaire in just days by capitalizing on her nudity. She said: "I think there's such viral potential for Bianca to be making money on OnlyFans, regardless of the nature of content she shares.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Censori bared all on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

"For solely nude content, I'd estimate she could make about $1.5million in the first 24 hours alone." And if Censori wanted to increase her earnings, a sex tape with her 47-year-old rapper husband could also bring in a fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

Gillman added: "A Kanye sex tape could blow her up, earning up to $20million within the first month if OnlyFans is the sole place to access it. "Viral moments like Bianca's Grammys appearance hold a lot of weight in converting subscribers, and with the amount of curiosity about what goes on behind closed doors in her and Kanye's relationship, I'm sure they're sitting on a goldmine!"

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Lucy Banks, founder of Million Billion Media, thinks Censori could easily earn over $2million a month on OnlyFans. She added: "Given her profile, association with Kanye West, and the general public’s curiosity about her, she could easily pull in millions per month, possibly eight figures annually, if she played it right.

Article continues below advertisement

"Creators with a fraction of her fame are making six to seven figures monthly, and with strategic pricing, exclusive content, and well-managed marketing, Bianca could be among the platform’s highest earners. "We're talking potential earnings in the realm of $10million a year, if not more."

Article continues below advertisement

The extra income could also help out her husband, who ran into major financial problems just two years ago. West claimed he was "two months away" from having to declare bankruptcy after Adidas axed their partnership with Yeezy following unhinged rants from the rapper – and alleged antisemitic remarks said to employees – costing him $2billion in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources say Censori wasn't 'forced' by her husband to go naked at the Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, however, the hitmaker appeared to set the record straight with an Instagram post flaunting his current net worth. It read: "In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services."

Article continues below advertisement

Censori has become no stranger to revealing her naked figure in public since tying the knot with West in 2022 – most recently shocking fans by dropping a fur coat to reveal her unclothed body beneath a sheer garment at the Sunday's Grammys. Fans were initially left worried, as she seemed reluctant to follow through with the publicity stunt. However, sources say the outfit choice was actually a carefully thought-out statement by Censori herself on "simplicity."

Article continues below advertisement

They explained how the controversial music star collaborated with his Yeezy designers, including Censori, to create the outfits – adding how an indecent exposure arrest would have only reinforced their message. Sources noted: "Bianca is not being forced at all. She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The model's family has been concerned about her fashion choices since she married West in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false." Taking to X after the awards, West ranted: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---." He added of his wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."