Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'Desperate to Move Back to U.K. and Rejoin Royal Family' as He's Looking to 'Start Fresh' Amid Rumors of Crumbling Marriage with Meghan Markle

Composite photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is preparing for a new legal fight aimed at bringing his family back to the U.K. safely.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry has recently won a years-long war against the U.K. press, but sources claim he's gearing up to enter another battle – this time it's about relocating his two children and "starting fresh" with wife Megan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Harry, 40, allegedly received an "unequivocal apology" and a rumored $21million payout from the publisher of The Sun for the "serious intrusion" into his private life, insiders said he's still feeling burned from the media after a Vanity Fair article, entitled "American Hustle," claimed his wife's team was shopping a "post-divorce" book.

The shocking report also repeated claims about Markle, 43, reducing her staff to tears with her tyrannical behavior – causing further cracks in the allegedly fragile marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle livid kate middleton vogue cover cancer recovery
Source: MEGA

The 'devastating' Vanity Fair article claimed Markle's team shopped a 'post-divorce' book and treated her staff poorly.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal biographer Tom Bower said: "Having strongly denied the accusations that she bullied staff in Kensington Palace, the revival of her image as 'Duchess Difficult' is a disaster on the eve of the launch of Netflix's With Love, Meghan."

While whispers of Markle's cruel behavior dealt another blow to her ego, sources said the "post-divorce" tell-all claim has particularly rocked the couple and their inner circle.

Article continues below advertisement
desperate prince harry meghan markle healing holiday divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Sources said the report was a 'huge step back' for the Sussexes amid split rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

A royal insider said: "This article has been devastating for Harry and Meghan.

"The constant criticism is wearing them down and it's a huge step back for the brand they've tried to craft in the five years since they've left the U.K."

Sources further claimed an exhausted Harry has reached a breaking point and is said to be considering a move back to his native England in hopes of a fresh start with the couple's two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 – and possibly without Markle.

Article continues below advertisement
palace insiders reveal prince andrew william meghan markle scandals
Source: MEGA

Harry is preparing to take on the U.K. Home Office for security for himself and his family.

Article continues below advertisement

The source claimed: "He just wants to reconnect with his family. For Harry, making amends with his father is extremely important.

"He wants to rebuild their relationship, and he just wants to take his children Archie and Lilibet home."

It was said to pain Harry that he hasn't brought his children back to England since his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, as well as the fact his father King Charles has only met his three-year-old daughter once.

Article continues below advertisement
trump plot oust prince harry visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Sources said Harry wants to 'reconnect' and 'rebuild' his relationship with his family and bring his kids back to the U.K.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William's 'Cruel Jibes at Kate Middleton' Revealed: How Royal 'Shockingly Joked She Looked As If She Had Fallen Through a Charity Shop Before She Got Formal Etiquette Training'

meghan markles recent social media blunder exposed return instagram

Meghan Markle 'Cooking Up a Right Mess' — As First Viewers of Her 'Rubbish' Kitchen Show Blast it For Having NO Actual Chef Skills, ZERO Recipe Ideas… And Barely One Glimpse of 'Henpecked Hubby' Harry

Article continues below advertisement

While he was still duking it out in court with the press, the Duke of Sussex also began to wage war with the U.K.'s Home Office over the level of personal security he and his family should receive when they return to England, despite being a non-working royal.

The case is set to kick off in April – and if the issue is resolved, it could mean Harry is able to comfortably bring his children back home to see his family and start rebuilding his broken relationship with the royal family.

A close pal said: "It has to be said the next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family.

"Harry's goal is simple – he wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K., so his children can know his home country."

Harry's latest legal battle comes amid rumors his marriage is on the rocks, making the timing of his pursuit of rebuilding ties with his family and his desire to bring his kids back to the UK all the more interesting.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.