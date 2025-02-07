Prince Harry 'Desperate to Move Back to U.K. and Rejoin Royal Family' as He's Looking to 'Start Fresh' Amid Rumors of Crumbling Marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has recently won a years-long war against the U.K. press, but sources claim he's gearing up to enter another battle – this time it's about relocating his two children and "starting fresh" with wife Megan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Harry, 40, allegedly received an "unequivocal apology" and a rumored $21million payout from the publisher of The Sun for the "serious intrusion" into his private life, insiders said he's still feeling burned from the media after a Vanity Fair article, entitled "American Hustle," claimed his wife's team was shopping a "post-divorce" book.

The shocking report also repeated claims about Markle, 43, reducing her staff to tears with her tyrannical behavior – causing further cracks in the allegedly fragile marriage.