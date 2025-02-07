Prince Harry 'Desperate to Move Back to U.K. and Rejoin Royal Family' as He's Looking to 'Start Fresh' Amid Rumors of Crumbling Marriage with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has recently won a years-long war against the U.K. press, but sources claim he's gearing up to enter another battle – this time it's about relocating his two children and "starting fresh" with wife Megan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Harry, 40, allegedly received an "unequivocal apology" and a rumored $21million payout from the publisher of The Sun for the "serious intrusion" into his private life, insiders said he's still feeling burned from the media after a Vanity Fair article, entitled "American Hustle," claimed his wife's team was shopping a "post-divorce" book.
The shocking report also repeated claims about Markle, 43, reducing her staff to tears with her tyrannical behavior – causing further cracks in the allegedly fragile marriage.
Royal biographer Tom Bower said: "Having strongly denied the accusations that she bullied staff in Kensington Palace, the revival of her image as 'Duchess Difficult' is a disaster on the eve of the launch of Netflix's With Love, Meghan."
While whispers of Markle's cruel behavior dealt another blow to her ego, sources said the "post-divorce" tell-all claim has particularly rocked the couple and their inner circle.
A royal insider said: "This article has been devastating for Harry and Meghan.
"The constant criticism is wearing them down and it's a huge step back for the brand they've tried to craft in the five years since they've left the U.K."
Sources further claimed an exhausted Harry has reached a breaking point and is said to be considering a move back to his native England in hopes of a fresh start with the couple's two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 – and possibly without Markle.
The source claimed: "He just wants to reconnect with his family. For Harry, making amends with his father is extremely important.
"He wants to rebuild their relationship, and he just wants to take his children Archie and Lilibet home."
It was said to pain Harry that he hasn't brought his children back to England since his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, as well as the fact his father King Charles has only met his three-year-old daughter once.
While he was still duking it out in court with the press, the Duke of Sussex also began to wage war with the U.K.'s Home Office over the level of personal security he and his family should receive when they return to England, despite being a non-working royal.
The case is set to kick off in April – and if the issue is resolved, it could mean Harry is able to comfortably bring his children back home to see his family and start rebuilding his broken relationship with the royal family.
A close pal said: "It has to be said the next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family.
"Harry's goal is simple – he wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K., so his children can know his home country."
Harry's latest legal battle comes amid rumors his marriage is on the rocks, making the timing of his pursuit of rebuilding ties with his family and his desire to bring his kids back to the UK all the more interesting.