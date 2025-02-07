Why Jessica Alba 'Ticks All of Tom Cruise's Boxes' As Rumors Rise 'Top Gun' Star Has Her in Sights As Next Scientology-Approved Girlfriend
Tom Cruise is ready to bust out his little black book, RadarOnline.com can revealed, with a laundry list of possible love interests.
However, one name from the actor's past could be the perfect partner-in-waiting.
Cruise, who is still searching for a permanent love after divorcing Katie Holmes in 2012, has a deep pool of famous folks to dip back into.
The Mission: Impossible star has previously expressed interest in big name celebs like Kate Bosworth and Scarlett Johansson, but both have gotten married since Cruise, 62, first made his list.
There is, however, one name that is freshly out of a long-term relationship: Jessica Alba.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Alba, 43, finally pulled the plug on her 16-year marriage to film producer Cash Warren. The timing is perfect for the Top Gun star, who reportedly tried to make a love connection with Alba in 2004 – only to be rejected.
One insider close to the lover boy told RadarOnline.com it's no surprise Cruise would like to take another shot at Alba: "He has always said how gorgeous Jessica is.
"He's met her a number of times over the years and has been impressed by how intelligent and well-spoken she is. Now that she's single again, Tom is excited about the possibility of getting his chance."
However, Cruise doesn't want to rush it, and is willing to play the long game.
The source added: "He's going to wait to make his move. He's not going to swoop in as soon as the ink is dry or anything like that. He doesn't think that would be very classy.
"But he's got his sights set on her and he's trying to figure out the best way to approach her."
As RadarOnline.com reported on Friday, Alba officially filed for divorce from Warren, citing "irreconcilable differences." Warren filed his own petition immediately after also citing "irreconcilable differences."
She listed the couple's official date of separation as December 27, 2024. Alba additionally requested joint custody of the couple's three children – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven – as well as requesting her legal name be changed back to Jessica Marie Alba.
Now officially single and ready to mingle, Alba's friends would like to see her hook up with a big name star.
An insider said: "A lot of Jessica's friends would like to see her date a major celebrity. Or at least someone who can relate to her fame level.
"That was an issue with Cash. He was totally out of her league in that regard, and there was a quiet consensus that they were a mismatch, which has proven to be the case."
Enter Mr. Cruise.
The source added: "Tom would love to date someone who is rich on life experience and accomplished in her own right. Throw in Jessica's brains, humility and beauty, and she checks every box in terms of what she is looking for."
The timing apparently just wasn't right 20 years ago, a sad fact that has haunted Cruise ever since: "Tom's always been disappointed that he lost out because he really thinks Jessica is the total package."
So now the insider said the Eyes Wide Shut star could be the answer to his lonely prayers: "Looking back, Tom can't help wondering if Jessica would have been better suited to him all along."