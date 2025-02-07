Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Tom Cruise

Why Jessica Alba 'Ticks All of Tom Cruise's Boxes' As Rumors Rise 'Top Gun' Star Has Her in Sights As Next Scientology-Approved Girlfriend

Photo of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise thinks hooking up with Alba would be a snap.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise is ready to bust out his little black book, RadarOnline.com can revealed, with a laundry list of possible love interests.

However, one name from the actor's past could be the perfect partner-in-waiting.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise jessica alba
Source: MEGA

Friends want Cruise and Alba to find a love connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise, who is still searching for a permanent love after divorcing Katie Holmes in 2012, has a deep pool of famous folks to dip back into.

The Mission: Impossible star has previously expressed interest in big name celebs like Kate Bosworth and Scarlett Johansson, but both have gotten married since Cruise, 62, first made his list.

There is, however, one name that is freshly out of a long-term relationship: Jessica Alba.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Alba, 43, finally pulled the plug on her 16-year marriage to film producer Cash Warren. The timing is perfect for the Top Gun star, who reportedly tried to make a love connection with Alba in 2004 – only to be rejected.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise risking death deep diving techniques stay young
Source: MEGA

Word is Cruise is ready to jump back into the dating pool.

Article continues below advertisement

One insider close to the lover boy told RadarOnline.com it's no surprise Cruise would like to take another shot at Alba: "He has always said how gorgeous Jessica is.

"He's met her a number of times over the years and has been impressed by how intelligent and well-spoken she is. Now that she's single again, Tom is excited about the possibility of getting his chance."

However, Cruise doesn't want to rush it, and is willing to play the long game.

The source added: "He's going to wait to make his move. He's not going to swoop in as soon as the ink is dry or anything like that. He doesn't think that would be very classy.

"But he's got his sights set on her and he's trying to figure out the best way to approach her."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba walking away from sexless marriage to cash warren

Alba officially filed for divorce from Cash Warren.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn 'Refusing to Work With Daughter Kate Hudson' on Screen — After Acting Veteran Reveals Secret Anxiety Battle

Split photo of Prince William, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince William 'Affair'?! Diva Duchess Sparks Flood of Speculation She 'Had Fling' with Harry's Older Brother After 'Flirting' Moves 'Exposed'

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported on Friday, Alba officially filed for divorce from Warren, citing "irreconcilable differences." Warren filed his own petition immediately after also citing "irreconcilable differences."

She listed the couple's official date of separation as December 27, 2024. Alba additionally requested joint custody of the couple's three children – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven – as well as requesting her legal name be changed back to Jessica Marie Alba.

Now officially single and ready to mingle, Alba's friends would like to see her hook up with a big name star.

An insider said: "A lot of Jessica's friends would like to see her date a major celebrity. Or at least someone who can relate to her fame level.

"That was an issue with Cash. He was totally out of her league in that regard, and there was a quiet consensus that they were a mismatch, which has proven to be the case."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Enter Mr. Cruise.

The source added: "Tom would love to date someone who is rich on life experience and accomplished in her own right. Throw in Jessica's brains, humility and beauty, and she checks every box in terms of what she is looking for."

The timing apparently just wasn't right 20 years ago, a sad fact that has haunted Cruise ever since: "Tom's always been disappointed that he lost out because he really thinks Jessica is the total package."

So now the insider said the Eyes Wide Shut star could be the answer to his lonely prayers: "Looking back, Tom can't help wondering if Jessica would have been better suited to him all along."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.